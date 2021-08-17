Striker sends message to EFL side as Aston Villa transfer agreement is sealed

Former Northampton Town striker Caleb Chukwuemeka has taken to Twitter to post a farewell message to his old club after completing a move to Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old moves to the Premier League club after a summer of speculation which included the player being also linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur before electing to make the move to the Midlands.

Chukwuemeka leaves Sixfields after starting his career with the Sky Bet League Two side and finished up his stint there after scoring two goals in 28 games after graduating from the youth academy.

Now the player has taken to social media to post the following message to the fans, staff and players that he leaves behind after completing his move to the top flight:

Want to thank all the fans staff and players for making my time at Northampton an unforgettable one I wish you all the best❤️ https://t.co/Sno3c0jlhX — Caleb Chukwuemeka (@Caleb_chuk10) August 16, 2021

Northampton Town fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Cobblers transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 1. Which of these players did not leave Northampton on a free transfer this summer? Ethan Johnston Alan Sheehan Harry Smith Lloyd Jones

Everyone at Northampton will undoubtedly wish the youngster well as he embarks on his Premier League adventure and many people will be watching with interest to see how he gets on at Villa Park moving forwards.

The Cobblers have covered themselves well in the event of his departure by bringing in Kion Etete from Spurs, who has already hit the ground running by scoring two goals in his first two games for the club.

Losing their most talented young players has become the reality for a lot of clubs that are lower down the Football League pyramid and the key nowadays is to make sure that you tie them down to longer term deals.

As for Northampton’s chances of getting promotion back to League One, they have done their chances no harm by getting off to a good start with an opening day victory over Port Vale before then following that up with a shock Carabao Cup win away at Championship Coventry City.

The early signs for the club look good and they will be confident heading forwards without Chukwuemeka at their disposal.