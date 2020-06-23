Striker reveals what he wants as Celtic, Rangers and West Brom chase transfer

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney is reportedly pushing for a transfer this summer, with Celtic, Rangers and West Bromwich Albion all seemingly hot on the heels of the EFL ace.

Toney has been in electric form for Posh over the 2019/20 season, striking 26 times in all competitions and becoming the shining light at London Road.

However, Posh have missed out on the League One play-offs on the back of the 2019/20 season’s curtailment, with Points Per Game settling the standings and leaving Darren Ferguson’s side agonisingly short.

Speculation is bubbling away surrounding Toney and, the latest report from Football Insider, has indicated that the 24-year-old has made it clear to people close to him that he wants a move this summer.

It is believed that Rangers and West Brom are leading the race to sign him, but there’s interest from Celtic.

The Old Firm duo face key summers battling to retain Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos, which could impact their decision to pursue a move for the striker.

For West Brom, they could offer Toney a chance to play Premier League football, with Slaven Bilic’s side sitting top of the Championship table with just eight games to go.

They are seven points clear of Fulham at this stage and have worked themselves into that position without a striker scoring more than 10 goals.

The Verdict

This is good news for Celtic, Rangers and West Brom, who would all benefit from landing Toney this summer.

He’s a clinical striker who is really threatening to light up a division a lot higher than League One.

The Premier League with a West Brom squad without a real goal threat could well be a step too far at this stage, which might benefit Rangers or even Celtic in this case.

It appears a move will happen, though, with Toney’s destination an interest of a number of clubs.

Thoughts? Let us know!