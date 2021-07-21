Striker rejects Nottingham Forest transfer move

Sandro Kulenovic has rejected a move to Nottingham Forest, according to Sportske Novosti.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the signing of the striker, as Chris Hughton looks to bring more signings to the club.

Forest have made only one signing thus far with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath joining, but outfield additions are needed after a poor campaign last term.

Kulenovic, who is on Dinamo Zagreb’s books, spent last time on loan at Rijeka, scoring eight goals in 37 games across all competitions.

Reports claim that Forest were close to taking Kulenovic on loan for the season, with an option to a permanent move of around €2-3million.

But according to Sportske Novosti, Kulenovic has now decided not to join Nottingham Forest as he weighs up other options.

Kulenovic has also been linked with Saint-Etienne, and it is said that a loan move does not appeal to the powerful striker.

The Verdict

There’s no need to panic just yet, but Forest really do need to hurry up and start making some new additions in my view.

Realistically, five or six quality additions are needed, particularly in attack, but also at the likes of right-back and left-back.

Kulenovic’s record isn’t that prolific so there are arguably better options out there, but if Forest hold a genuine interest and he has decided to turn them down, then it is still a blow.