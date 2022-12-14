Striker reacts after confirming fresh agreement with Millwall

Aidomo Emakhu has revealed his delight at confirming his permanent transfer to Championship side Millwall.

The striker has joined the club from Irish side Shamrock Rovers, in a deal that is set to become official on New Year’s Day 2023.

Despite the fact he is still only 19, Emakhu already has a fair amount of senior experience under his belt, having made 45 appearances and scored six goals for Shamrock over the past two seasons.

That is something he will now look to build on over the coming years, with the attacker having signed a long-term deal at The Den.

Now it seems as though the teenager is already relishing the chance to show just what he can do during his time with his new club in the Championship, having been relishing this move for quite some time.

Can you get at least 80% on this Millwall quiz?

1 of 22 1. Who is the club's current kit manufacturer? Hummel Macron Erreà Bukta

Speaking to Millwall’s official website in the wake of confirmation of this deal, Emakhu said: “I’m delighted to be here. I’ve known about the interest for quite a while now and I can’t wait to get going.

“I first heard of the interest back in January, when I was playing for Shamrock Rovers. Interest grew more in the summer and I knew the deal was going to get done.

“It’s something to look forward to and I can’t wait to get going. I’m direct, I like going at defenders and coming in off the left and the right.”

The Verdict

You can’t blame Emakhu for being excited about making this move to Millwall.

This switch to The Den gives the striker the chance to play on a big stage, and potentially impress in a way that can see him progress to an even higher level in the future.

Admittedly, it does look as though this will be a big step up from where he has played in the past, but given he has been given a long term contract by the club, he will get plenty of time to adapt to this level.

As a result, this does feel like a rather big opportunity for Emakhu, and one that if he takes, could lead to even more in the future, meaning he has every right to be feeling positive at this moment in time.