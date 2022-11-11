Striker options, Loan deals made permanent: The Burnley transfer dilemmas Kompany is likely to face in January

Burnley had the busiest of summers upon the arrival of Vincent Kompany during the latest off-season.

Relegation to the Championship led to a total overhaul of the first team squad, with very few players from the Premier League era retaining their place at the club.

The departure of Sean Dyche as manager saw a lot of his stalwart players depart alongside him, with many key figures from the last four or five years now no longer at Turf Moor.

However, despite such a huge number of changes to the squad, the Belgian has overseen a smooth transition to the second division.

The Clarets are currently top of the table heading into the final round of games before the World Cup break.

As preparations get underway for the winter window, here we look at two Burnley transfer dilemmas that Kompany is likely to face this January…

Strength in depth up front

Burnley’s attacking options up front have proven quite limited so far this season.

While Kompany has an abundance of exciting wide players at his disposal, Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes have earned the majority of minutes through the middle.

However, the pair are both 33-years old and prone to fitness issues so cannot be relied upon full time.

Adding another option as competition should be seen as a high priority for the club in the winter window, and it could prove pivotal to maintaining their promotion bid in the second half of the season.

Loan deal options

Burnley have brought in a number of players on a temporary basis who have become quite important figures in the squad.

The likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella have all featured prominently in Kompany’s side.

Maintaining these guys in the squad long-term will have to be considered an option by the club if they intend to keep up this promotion bid.

January could be an ideal time to begin negotiations over making these deals permanent where possible.

Even the likes of Jordan Beyer and Halil Dervisoglu have shown that they can be useful options in the squad, so could be worth pursuing on a more permanent basis.