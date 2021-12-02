Striker eyed amid Stockton links, midfielders needed, Xavier Amaechi’s future: The latest Bolton Wanderers transfer talking points

Bolton Wanderers are facing a crucial month as they aim to regain some momentum in League One after a difficult period has seen them drop down the table and put pressure on Ian Evatt.

The Trotters have managed to win two out of their last four matches in League One but they are still eight points adrift of the top six at the moment. It is therefore going to be a major challenge for them to put the sort of tun together that would be needed to propel them closer towards the play-off places.

Evatt’s side will need to start picking up three points on a more consistent basis over the next few weeks if they are to get themselves closer to the play-offs ahead of the January transfer window.

The Trotters will be hoping that they can do some good business in the winter window that might be able to provide them with a boost of quality to help them push up the table.

There are already one or two rumours circulating about potential transfer business that Bolton could potentially conduct during the January transfer window. It will be interesting to keep an eye on how some of those rumours develop over the course of December before the window reopens next month.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the latest transfer talking points that are concerning the Trotters at the moment ahead of the winter window…

Bolton to eye up a new striker amid Cole Stockton links

It has been widely reported that Bolton will be in the market to try and bolster their attacking options during the January transfer window.

The Trotters have already been credited with a potential interest in Accrington Stanley’s Dion Charles, but that could be a difficult move to pull off considering that there is also thought to be interest in him from Nottingham Forest.

Another player that Bolton were linked with recently by The Sun is Morecambe’s in-form forward Cole Stockton. That comes with the 27-year-old having fired home an impressive tally of 13 goals in his 18 League One appearances this term for the newly-promoted outfit.

However, Evatt has confessed to the media that Stockton is a player that he admires following the excellent form that he has been able to deliver for Morecambe in League One this term.

Despite that though, he also admitted that the Trotters are not looking to sign the 27-year-old at this stage ahead of the January transfer window.

Xavier Amaechi’s future to be resolved one way or another

One major talking point that will have to be on the agenda for Bolton in the winter window is what will happen with the immediate future of Xavier Amaechi.

The 20-year-old has not been able to make the major impact for the Trotters that he would have been aiming for when he arrived on loan from German side Hamburg in the summer due to a fractured metatarsal injury.

However, Amaechi has returned to fitness recently and he has now been able to make four appearances for Bolton in League One over the last few weeks. The 20-year-old provided a real sign of his quality when he netted for the first time since he made the loan move from Hamburg during the 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Amaechi at the moment though is set to return to his parent club in January and at the moment it is not known whether the Trotters will be able to extend that. The 20-year-old has recently admitted to the media that he does not know what is going to happen regarding his future in the New Year at this stage.

Midfield reinforcements needed

Heading into the January transfer window Evatt has already told the Manchester Evening News that he is aware that the Trotters need to bring in some more bodies to help out the squad. Arguably the most crucial area that Bolton have to address in the winter window is in the middle of the park.

Antoni Sarcevic has obviously already been allowed to leave the club and make a move to Stockport County. There will be a need to ensure that Bolton identify and bring in the right replacement for him during the January transfer window. That will not be an easy task, but Evatt and the Trotters’ recruitment department have had plenty of time to consider their options.

Bolton’s need for midfield reinforcements has been further heightened even more by the fact that Josh Sheehan is now out for the rest of the campaign after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

That means that it could well be that the Trotters have to bring in two new bodies to bolster their midfield options. The loan market might come in handy for them in terms of their ability to do that.