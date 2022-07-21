Striker bid, injury latest and transfer blow: The latest Portsmouth transfer headlines you might have missed

Portsmouth are a side that constantly want to be at the right end of League One – and if Danny Cowley can get them an elusive promotion, then they will be delighted.

Last season, he managed to keep Pompey up near the top of the division but couldn’t do enough to drag them into the play-off spots.

Now, he’ll spend the offseason trying to sort out the squad and give them a refresh in order to get them firing and in the hunt for promotion. It won’t be easy, with the Fratton Park outfit working on a modest budget, but Cowley is experienced enough to make it work.

Here then, are the latest pieces of news surrounding the club and any potential transfers.

Portsmouth eye another bid for League One striker

Portsmouth have been heavily linked with strikers this summer, with the club desperate for reinforcements in their forward line.

One name that has bounced back onto the radar is that of Colby Bishop of Accrington, with Alan Nixon reporting via his Patreon that the club could be about to make another move for his services.

The forward has been a target for them this offseason but it had looked like Blackpool may swoop in and snap him up instead. The Seasiders though are no longer in the running and that has cleared Pompey to go and get a deal done.

It means that Danny Cowley may now launch a six-figure bid for the striker in order to try and add another body to his strikeforce.

Pompey provide injury news over Morrell and Reid

Away from the transfer news and focusing in on the players already at Fratton Park, Danny Cowley has revealed just which players will miss the opening game of the new League One season.

There are two players that look likely to be sidelined for that clash, with the manager revealing to the club’s official website that both Joe Morrell and Jayden Reid are unlikely to start. Both have injuries and whilst the former of the two should be back within a few weeks, the latter could be out for substantially longer.

Reid has yet to play in the league for Pompey but now will have to wait for his chance to feature in the third tier for them. As for Morrell, he was a first-team regular with 36 games in League One for them last time around but they could just about manage without him for the length of his injury.

Portsmouth miss out on 21-year-old signing

Pompey have not been able to seal a deal for one of their summer transfer targets though, as Morgan Whittaker has now completed a deal to join rivals Plymouth.

Argyle’s official website has confirmed that he has sealed a short-term switch to the club and will now help them to try and kick on and achieve a promotion of their own in the third tier. It’s a blow though for Portsmouth, who were themselves keen to do business for the player according to The News.

Now though, they will have to try and identify other targets in their hunt for forward options to join the club.