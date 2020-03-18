Striker and 27-year-old: 2 transfer links West Brom could revisit in the summer months

West Brom are in a fantastic position as football takes this enforced break, with Albion six points clear of third placed Fulham in the race for promotion.

Therefore, Slaven Bilic could be building a squad that’s looking to stay in the Premier League next season and it’s clear that new faces will be needed to strengthen the group.

Of course, the recruitment team will be working on a list of players already and they will have individuals that they have been monitoring for some time.

So, there’s a very real chance that Albion could go back in for some players they have been linked with in the past and the prospect of playing in the top-flight will make The Hawthorns an attractive option.

Here we look at TWO transfer links that could resurface when the window opens…

Liam Moore

Albion were linked with a swoop for the Reading defender ahead of the January window but it didn’t happen.

The emergence of Dara O’Shea means that signing a centre-back is not the priority it was, although you still feel the Baggies are a player short in that department, so a move for Moore wouldn’t be too much of a surprise and he would welcome the chance to get back playing in the Premier League if Bilic’s men do go up.

Dwight Gayle

Many feel that Albion will have to target a striker in the summer and one man who is sure to be on their list again is Dwight Gayle.

The Newcastle poacher was superb on loan with West Brom last season and the fans would love to see him back at the club. He suits their style of play and could even do well in the top-flight in this setup.