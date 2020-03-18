Striker and 19-y/o prospect: 2 transfer links Ipswich Town could revisit in the summer months

Ipswich Town could well be facing a complete squad revamp this summer as they look increasingly likely to miss out on a place in the League One play-offs come the end of the season after falling behind in the promotion race.

Sitting a concerning seven points off the top six in the third division, the Tractor Boys are sure to be putting plans into place for areas in which they could improve their existing squad, with various departures and incomings sure to be on the agenda for the club’s hierarchy.

Whether Paul Lambert will be at the helm next term remains to be seen, with the Scot having seen his side slide down the league standings after leading the chasing pack for much of the opening few months of the season, things are not looking great for the unpopular former Norwich City boss.

Here, we take a look at TWO transfer links that Ipswich Town could revisit in the summer months….

Connor Wickham

A former Ipswich Town striker in his younger years, Wickham was a surprise target for the Tractor Boys back in January, with the frontman having largely struggled for both fitness and form since leaving Portman Road.

Since leaving the East Anglian club, the striker has failed to really fulfill his true potential, with uninspiring spells at both Sunderland and now Crystal Palace having seen his stock fall further and further as time has passed, thus seeing him shipped out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday a few months ago.

It is however a transfer possibility which could well rear it’s head again this summer, with the target man very much out of favor at Selhurst Park, a move back to his old stomping ground could well rejuvenate his stuttering career.

Any deal would ideally have to be a loan move for the striker, with the player’s current wage bound to be far too extortionate for the Portman Road side to cover at present.

Lewis Gibson

Targeted by Lambert back in January as cover for the club’s defensive injury problems, Lewis Gibson could well be on Ipswich’s radar again this summer after they missed out on his earlier this year.

Still only aged 19, a lot is expected of the young centre half at his parent club Everton, with the Premier League outfit being only too keen to loan out the talented youngster to Fleetwood Town back in January.

Imposing in the air and naturally calm in possession, Gibson certainly fits into the possession game that Lambert has attempted to employ this term.

Representing something of a low cost option, loaning Gibson next term presents a viable back up option if Luke Woolfenden leaves the club, with various interested parties said to be eyeing a move for the 21-year-old.