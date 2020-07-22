Striker amid Leeds rumours offers latest on his future at current club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that he does not know what the future holds for him past the end of the Serie A season in Italy, as the question of signing him was posed to Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani recently.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and we are bound to see some good players linked with the club.

Indeed, Ibrahimovic is one of the big names that we saw suddenly getting linked in the January window with a move to the Whites.

Radrizzani, as quoted by the Daily Mail, via teamtalk, was asked about potentially going for the forward in the summer window, then, though the Italian said that it might now not be likely.

Since then, though, Ibrahimovic himself has hinted that an exit from AC Milan isn’t out of the question at the end of the season in Italy, telling Sky Sport Italia via teamtalk:

“I still have three games, still 10 days, nobody said anything to me and I don’t expect anything else.”

The Verdict

There have been no talks between the striker and the club about staying on past this season, then, and it remains to be seen what he is going to do next.

A move to Leeds is perhaps unlikely, especially after Radrizzani played it down but, at the end of the day, stranger things have happened.