“Strength in depth” – Coventry City fan pundit reacts to Sky Blues’ transfer agreement with 25-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City recently completed their first signing of the summer in Kasey Palmer.

Joining the club from Bristol City, the midfielder has agreed a three year deal with the Sky Blues.

With things not working out in BS3, a move to Coventry brings with it the opportunity of a fresh start for the 25-year-old, and it will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood for his thoughts on Palmer becoming a Sky Blue.

“Kasey Palmer, three year deal, I think it’s a brilliant signing.” Neil told FLW.

“He will help release the burden from O’Hare. O’Hare played pretty much all of last season as our only creative ten.

“We need strength in depth and I think he can bring that. I think he’s a brilliant player as well so I’m really happy to see him come in.”

Neil continued: “In terms of him being out of favour at Bristol City, I’m a firm believer that everyone deserves a fresh opportunity when they come. When Todd Kane came from QPR it was said he was a bad egg and wouldn’t fit in. People said about Clarke-Salter oh he didn’t do anything here, he’d been poor.”

Quiz: Which club did Coventry City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 GARY MCALLISTER LEEDS LIVERPOOL

“In terms of his ability, obviously the club have chased him so they want him here. They know he’s good enough.

“I think it’s just a case of keeping him fit and integrating him into our system – I think he’ll win the fans around with his performance.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with anything Neil said above.

Coventry City could do with strength in depth and if they can keep him injury free, Kasey Palmer certainly provides that.

Indeed, he will also be fantastic competition for the likes of Callum O’Hare.

Things clearly did not work out in Bristol for the midfielder, but a fresh start in Coventry next season could see him kickstart his career once again.

It will be exciting to see how he gets on when the season kick’s off next month.