Sky Bet League One

‘Streets ahead’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans assess player’s performance in Gillingham draw

Sunderland’s were left frustrated in their pursuit of League One promotion on Saturday afternoon, as they conceded a last-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with Gillingham at the Stadium of Light.

After a goalless first half , the Black Cats twice took the lead through January signing Kyle Lafferty, only to twice be pegged by Mikael Mandron, with the former Sunderland’s second goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time snatching a point for the Gills.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on all three points, the performance of Lafferty will at least be a positive for Sunderland.

This was the Northern Irishman’s first start for the club since his arrival early in the year, and he duly responded by netting his first two goals for the club, offering a sign of the impact he could make for the Black Cats over the coming months in the battle for promotion.

With many having clamoured for Lafferty’s inclusion from the start ahead of Charlie Wyke – who missed the game through injury – in recent weeks, plenty of Sunderland fans understandably appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to react to the striker’s performance against Gillingham both during and after the match.

