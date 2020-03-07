‘Streets ahead’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans assess player’s performance in Gillingham draw

Sunderland’s were left frustrated in their pursuit of League One promotion on Saturday afternoon, as they conceded a last-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with Gillingham at the Stadium of Light.

After a goalless first half , the Black Cats twice took the lead through January signing Kyle Lafferty, only to twice be pegged by Mikael Mandron, with the former Sunderland’s second goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time snatching a point for the Gills.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on all three points, the performance of Lafferty will at least be a positive for Sunderland.

This was the Northern Irishman’s first start for the club since his arrival early in the year, and he duly responded by netting his first two goals for the club, offering a sign of the impact he could make for the Black Cats over the coming months in the battle for promotion.

With many having clamoured for Lafferty’s inclusion from the start ahead of Charlie Wyke – who missed the game through injury – in recent weeks, plenty of Sunderland fans understandably appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to react to the striker’s performance against Gillingham both during and after the match.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say.

Only positive from today were Lafferty’s goals. Both of which were very good. Defensively naive for the two goals… yet again get punished for failing to clear out lines. Two massive points dropped #safc — PeterJWhalen🔴⚪️🇬🇧 (@PeterJWhalen7) March 7, 2020

Imagine if we'd dropped Wyke for Lafferty a month ago. Today's draw would have been more of a bump in the road rather than slamming into a wall #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) March 7, 2020

One more thought before the drive home. Lafferty has to start from now on. Two goals that should’ve won us the game, and he offered far more than Wyke as a target-man. He’s our line-leader. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) March 7, 2020

Lafferty MUST be picked over Wyke every game til the rest of the season now. We need goals, 1 has shown in 1 game be can, the other sadly has shown so far he can’t #SAFC — Scott (@76skelly) March 7, 2020

Draw is disappointing but Lafferty is miles better than wyke got to start rest of the season now #SAFC — Deano! (@deanscrimgour1) March 7, 2020

Couldn't keep the ball at the end and costs us. Mandron screamer gets them draw. Poor defending all game and there goals cruelly cost us 3pts. Big up Kyle Lafferty who put us ahead twice and we threw it away. Starting to go backwards and it needs sorting NOW. #SAFC #HawayTheLads https://t.co/3O9Iq0sYZi — Ian Crow (@Ian_Crow3) March 7, 2020

Only positive we can take is the fact that lafferty is streets ahead of Wyke #safc — Tom Shannon (@tomm_shannon) March 7, 2020