‘Strap yourselves in’ – Oxford v Portsmouth, who’s going to Wembley? The verdict

Oxford and Portsmouth meet once again this evening in a finely poised second leg for the right to make it into the Sky Bet League One play-off final.

1-1 was how it finished at Fratton Park, so how do our writers see the game at the Kassam going tonight?

Let’s look now…

Alfie Burns

It’s going to be cagey once more, with nothing separating the two sides in the reverse leg.

Over the course of the season there’s not been much between either of these two and who is to say that this might not go the entire distance?

We are yet to see a play-off game go to penalties in 2019/20, a few have gone into extra time, but surely we are due one to go the distance.

You can’t pick a clear winner out of this pair, so I’ll go for another draw after 120 minutes, then the home side on penalties and heading to Wembley.

Strap yourselves in.

Jacob Potter

I can see Oxford sneaking a win here.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether they would get anything at Fratton Park in the first-leg, but they showed real fight to pick up a draw, which certainly gives them a fighting chance of booking their spot in the play-off final.

Portsmouth are a team that can trouble anyone if they’re at their best, but I think Karl Robinson will have done his homework to thwart the threat posed by the likes of Ronan Curtis.

If Oxford can keep the visitors quiet in the opening quarter of the game, then I can see Oxford coming away with a win here, although it’s definitely going to be a closely-fought battle between the two League One heavyweights.

George Harbey

I think Pompey will win here.

Before the home leg, I was backing Pompey to go through to Wembley, and they were left frustrated against an energetic Oxford side last week.

They were slightly unlucky with some refereeing decisions, I feel, but I just think they’ve got the match-winners in the likes of Ronan Curtis and John Marquis to make a difference and pop up when it matters, in what promises to be a tough, nervy affair at the Kassam tonight.

Oxford will be full of confidence heading back to their own ground, but home advantage seems to be a thing of the past now, as proven by the likes of Northampton in League Two.