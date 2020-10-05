‘Strange’, ‘What’s the point?’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Riley McGree on a season-long loan from MLS expansion franchise Charlotte FC.

The 21-year-old, who has represented Australia at youth level, is yet to play in America but he impressed in his home country for Adelaide United last season, hitting ten goals in 23 A-League games.

McGree also caught attention in 2018 when he scored with a ridiculous scorpion kick in a semi-final clash, a goal that was nominate for the prestigious Puskas award.

And, he has clearly impressed Blues, with the Championship side confirming his signing on their official site this evening, just hours before the deadline.

Despite his ability, McGree is unproven at this level and there were also questions as to why Aitor Karanka needed another midfielder. Blues are well stocked in that department, so much so that the talented Dan Crowley has struggled for minutes.

Therefore this signing prompted a mixed response from the fans and here we look at some comments from Twitter…

Pointless — kieran (@BluesKieran) October 5, 2020

Welcome Riley.

Strange deal to be on loan from a future MLS side in Charlotte, but hopefully Riley does well for us.

Not sure what happens if Riley does so well that we want him permanently, but I guess we'll cross that bridge in the future. — Andy (@Bluenose_Andy) October 5, 2020

Welcome to blues Riley let’s see you do your stuff 💙💙👍 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) October 5, 2020

if he gets more game time than crowley he might leave. and I really don't want that. — Reilly Jobson (@reilly_jobson) October 5, 2020

What’s the point — 𝓳𝓸𝓼𝓱 (@LandoLotsof) October 5, 2020

Whats the point if there's no chance of signing him at the end???? — AitorKaranky (@BigDong21BCFC) October 5, 2020

Bonza! — Lee W1875 (@LeeW1875) October 5, 2020