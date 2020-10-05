Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Strange’, ‘What’s the point?’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Riley McGree on a season-long loan from MLS expansion franchise Charlotte FC.

The 21-year-old, who has represented Australia at youth level, is yet to play in America but he impressed in his home country for Adelaide United last season, hitting ten goals in 23 A-League games.

McGree also caught attention in 2018 when he scored with a ridiculous scorpion kick in a semi-final clash, a goal that was nominate for the prestigious Puskas award.

And, he has clearly impressed Blues, with the Championship side confirming his signing on their official site this evening, just hours before the deadline.

Despite his ability, McGree is unproven at this level and there were also questions as to why Aitor Karanka needed another midfielder. Blues are well stocked in that department, so much so that the talented Dan Crowley has struggled for minutes.

Therefore this signing prompted a mixed response from the fans and here we look at some comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Strange’, ‘What’s the point?’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: