‘Strange timing’, ‘What a mess’ – Many Preston fans react as key player set to depart club

Preston North End have been dealt a huge blow as star defender Ben Davies is set to move on from the club, according to the Lancashire Post.

The 25-year-old is one of a number of key players that are out of contract in the summer, with Ben Pearson, Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson and Darnell Fisher all still yet to put pen to paper on fresh deals.

All bar Fisher have been offered extended terms but the vultures are circling as the January transfer window has opened, with Celtic reportedly interested in Pearson on a pre-contract agreement.

The Scottish giants have also been linked with Davies in the past, who is apparently seeking a new challenge away from Deepdale having been with the club since a child.

Lilywhites fans have been expecting this day to come for a while, but the timing of the report is not ideal considering Preston have an important game against Nottingham Forest today, and it’ll be interesting to see if their number six lines up against Chris Hughton’s men.

Needless to say Preston fans aren’t happy that Davies has been allowed to run down his deal, and although they can understand why he wants to ply his trade elsewhere, the blame has been put on the club hierarchy for not tying him to a long-term deal earlier.

Check out some of the reactions from North End fans as they come to terms with the potential loss of their homegrown star.

How come this is being released hours before a game? Surely it’s not a coincidence. — oli (@gorn__) January 2, 2021

Should we be doing this on morning of game Sedds? — Jordan (@prestonjord) January 2, 2021

Two questions. Why is this being released on game day? Why have the club allowed its four best players to have the opportunity to leave for peanuts at best? Shoddy isn't the word — Tom 🇹🇻 🇰🇮 🇸🇨 🇬🇲 🇧🇿 (@eternaljimmies) January 2, 2021

Are we to look any deeper into the reasons why this news has been released on a match day? Strange timing — Adam (@Browny___) January 2, 2021

He's earned a big move. Just hope we get something for hin — luke (@fortsandvodka) January 2, 2021

He's an ambitious lad… so naturally he'll be seeking a move to an ambitious club. 5 of the starting 11 all leaving on frees. What a mess. — Michael Brown (@micjbrown) January 2, 2021

Utterly ridiculous situation. Plain & simple. — Chris Carter (@ChrisCarter90) January 2, 2021

We should have sold them all in the Summer. Ridiculous situation — Fred (@freddyaspinall) January 2, 2021

What a way to disrupt the lads before a big game. Jokers — Rick Thompson (@youngtommo1) January 2, 2021