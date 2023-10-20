Highlights Carlton Palmer was surprised by the timing of Gary Rowett's departure from Millwall after almost four years in charge.

Rowett's final game was a 2-2 draw against Hull City before the international break, with Millwall sitting 15th in the Championship table.

Rowett insisted that his departure was a mutual decision and that it felt like the right time for a change, but Palmer believes it was a hasty decision unless Rowett chose to leave himself.

Pundit Carlton Palmer admits he was surprised by the timing of Gary Rowett's departure from Millwall.

The Lions parted company with Rowett by mutual consent on Wednesday night, with the 49-year-old leaving The Den after almost four years in charge.

Millwall missed out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, and Rowett had been under increasing pressure this campaign, with supporters calling for him to be sacked during the defeat at Norwich City in August.

Rowett's final game in charge of the Lions was the 2-2 home draw against Hull City prior to the international break, and he departs with the club sitting 15th in the Championship table, just three points from the play-off places.

Speaking to talkSPORT about his exit from Millwall, Rowett insisted that it was a mutual decision.

“I’ve had four brilliant, brilliant years there and there have been a lot of things that have happened over the four years," Rowett said, via the South London Press.

“The club is a brilliant club and unique club - anyone would testify that if they have gone to The Den and sampled the atmosphere.

"You know what? We came so close four times for four years. It is a difficult division and difficult challenge for any club when you are trying to punch above your weight a little bit. But I’ve had a fantastic time.

“If I’m being honest, it just felt the right time. You know as a manager and you know as a club - it just feels like it needs something a little different. That was kind of fundamental to the decision.

"It was a mutual thing. I know sometimes people say ‘oh, he’s been sacked and that’s how they have put it out’ but it genuinely was.

"I spoke to the chairman (James Berylson) last night and I’ve got a good relationship with everyone at the club."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he was shocked by the timing of Rowett's departure, and believes that unless it was his decision to leave, he should have been given more time.

"Gary Rowett departs Millwall at the end of the international break, strange timing," Palmer said.

"You would have thought if the club and Gary were going to part company, it would have been at the beginning of the international break.

"Gary was the manager of Millwall for four years, and you have to say he's done a pretty impressive job.

"196 games in charge, 76 wins, 57 draws and 63 defeats, a win ratio of 39%, but being successful brings expectations.

"Rowett came under pressure after losing three of their last five games last season and missing out on a play-off place by one point.

"This season, Millwall are currently in 15th place, only three points off a play-off place, only two defeats in their last six games, two wins and two draws, so I must say I'm a little surprised at the timing of the decision.

"As I say, expectations grow, and maybe the people in the boardroom feel that he should be doing better.

"Only time will tell, but for me, unless Gary himself decided it was time to move on, I think the decision for him to go now is a little hasty."

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What next for Millwall?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that it was a surprise to see Rowett leave Millwall.

While it had been a mixed start to the season for the Lions, they are only three points from the play-offs, and it was strange for the decision to be announced so late in the international break.

Millwall will now begin the search for a new manager, and Rowett can reflect positively on his time in charge at The Den, with his side challenging for the top six for much of his tenure.

The Lions begin life without Rowett against third-placed Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday, with assistant manager Adam Barrett taking caretaker charge.