‘Whatever makes you feel better’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Thomas Frank’s post-match views

Thomas Frank felt his Brentford side should have won 4-1 against Nottingham Forest after the points were shared in West London yesterday.

Brentford were unable to respond after throwing away a 2-0 lead to Derby County in midweek, despite taking an early lead on Saturday afternoon.

Ivan Toney was dragged over inside the area from a corner, and stepped up to score his 28th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot on 12 minutes.

The Bees had chances to extend their lead over the course of the 90 minutes, with Saman Ghoddos being denied by an excellent Cyrus Christie block and Gaetan Bong also making a vital clearance.

Nottingham Forest quiz: 19 facts you may not know about the City Ground – But are they true?

1 of 19 The City Ground has been home to Forest since 1862 True False

But Forest did end strongly and found an equaliser through Filip Krovinovic, and the points were shared in West London.

Via Nottinghamshire Live, Frank said: “If you look at the 90 minutes it’s more or less a spotless performance. If look at the numbers, how big the chances were and how we played, it’s a 4-1 win so that is what we will take away from this game,” he said.

“In the first half we were completely on top, created chances and gave nothing away. In the second we learned from the Derby game, came out strong and wanted to press forward to get the second.”

Plenty of Forest fans have since reacted to Frank’s comments, accusing the Brentford boss of being slightly generous about his side’s performance.

Here, we take a look at what they said…

He said that last year and we beat them twice. Il give chris hughton that he’s very honest in his assessments after the game. ## apart from the penalty 1 that hit bar and one over bar from great block they didn’t have many clear cut chances. 3 clear cut chances at Brentford happy — GAZ CHAIRMAN ANYHOW LAVINE (@Gazlavine) March 21, 2021

If that’s what we’re going off forest would be top of the league this season!! It’s about taking your opportunities muppet! 😂 — george Thompson (@george11NFFC) March 21, 2021

He’s a good manager but a right weirdo no wonder Sabri wouldn’t shake his hand last season — DB (@domthered) March 21, 2021

I almost got every number on the lottery to win big money so that is what I’ll take away from it. — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) March 21, 2021

What an idiot — Paul Sawyer (@PaulSaw11618831) March 21, 2021

Don’t he see the Result — Nicky Parker (@NickyPa94555865) March 21, 2021

Really despise that bloke — Adam (@adampeb1996) March 21, 2021

😂😂whatever makes you feel better — Graham Johnson (@de_Trooper666) March 21, 2021

Lol I didn’t realise that’s how it worked? Well played on your 4-1 win!!! What strange thing to say! — Lee Henderson (@hendo1971) March 21, 2021