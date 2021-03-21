Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Whatever makes you feel better’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Thomas Frank’s post-match views

Thomas Frank felt his Brentford side should have won 4-1 against Nottingham Forest after the points were shared in West London yesterday.

Brentford were unable to respond after throwing away a 2-0 lead to Derby County in midweek, despite taking an early lead on Saturday afternoon.

Ivan Toney was dragged over inside the area from a corner, and stepped up to score his 28th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot on 12 minutes.

The Bees had chances to extend their lead over the course of the 90 minutes, with Saman Ghoddos being denied by an excellent Cyrus Christie block and Gaetan Bong also making a vital clearance.

But Forest did end strongly and found an equaliser through Filip Krovinovic, and the points were shared in West London.

Via Nottinghamshire Live, Frank said: “If you look at the 90 minutes it’s more or less a spotless performance. If look at the numbers, how big the chances were and how we played, it’s a 4-1 win so that is what we will take away from this game,” he said.

“In the first half we were completely on top, created chances and gave nothing away. In the second we learned from the Derby game, came out strong and wanted to press forward to get the second.”

Plenty of Forest fans have since reacted to Frank’s comments, accusing the Brentford boss of being slightly generous about his side’s performance.

Here, we take a look at what they said…


