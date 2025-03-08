This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jewison Bennette is set to depart Sunderland for Ukrainian side LNZ Cherkasy.

It has been reported by Champion that the winger is set to make the switch in a deal worth around €500,000 (£420,000).

Bennette has not featured for Sunderland under Régis Le Bris, leading to speculation over his future at the club.

The Costa Rican’s last league appearance for the Black Cats came in September 2023, playing in the team’s 5-0 win over Southampton in the league.

Jewison Bennette departure verdict

When asked about Bennette’s potential exit, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke claimed that he’ll be sad that things didn’t work out for the player at the club.

He wished the 20-year-old all the best in his career, while finding it strange that it didn’t come together for him at the Stadium of Light.

“It is what it is, it’s sad the way it’s ended but I will miss taking my Costa Rica flag to away games,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“Loved doing that in 2022/23, even if he did make only a few appearances.

“But, it’s one of them things, it was never going to work out for him.

“Maybe he wasn’t given a fair chance, you could argue.

Jewison Bennette - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 15 (0) 1 (1) 2023-24 1 (0) 0 (1)

“His last touch for the first team was whipping in a really good cross for our final goal in our 5-0 win over Southampton after doing three roulettes in a row.

“So it’s strange he never featured again after that.

“It’s a shame because the signing was so exciting at the time, just hasn’t worked out and I wish him all the best.

“I’m sure everyone else does, nothing to hold against him, and wish him the best for his career.”

Bennette departure is no surprise

Bennette hasn’t played for Sunderland in the league in 18 months, and hasn’t appeared as part of Le Bris’ plans at all since his arrival as manager.

So in that sense it’s hardly a surprise that his departure is being worked on, and a fee of £420,000 isn’t too bad for someone who has made such a little impact.

Given the wealth of attacking options at Sunderland, someone has to miss out and Bennette has obviously been unable to impress Le Bris since his arrival in the summer.

The nature of the club’s transfer model also means that some of these younger players just won’t work out, and the best decision is to move them on so they can develop their careers elsewhere.