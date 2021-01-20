‘Strange signing’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to impending West Brom agreement

Birmingham City are said to be closing in on the loan signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper.

According to Richard Wilford of BBC West Midlands, the 20-year-old has undergone a medical ahead of a loan switch until the end of the season.

Harper made only 10 league appearances for West Brom as they won promotion from the Championship under Slaven Bilic last season.

The midfielder has played only 31 minutes of Premier League football this season, too, and has failed to force his way into Sam Allardyce’s plans.

A loan move away from the Hawthorns now looks to be in the offing for the midfielder, who is believed to have had a medical at Birmingham.

It seems to be a move that suits both parties, with Harper needing game time, and Birmingham needing to add more bodies to their squad.

Having recently bid farewell to David Davis and Dan Crowley – the latter joining League One side Hull City on loan – depth in midfield is perhaps needed.

Here, we take a look at look at Blues’ fans reactions to this impending arrival…

Wrong position — James (@James_Blues1875) January 20, 2021

Another Midfielder on Loan😴got rid of Crowley and Davis and then just get another midfielder…..we need a striker…. — 💙⚽️ (@MickeysShorts10) January 20, 2021

Crowley plays as a 10 a position we have three other players in. Harper would sit in the two: the only others who can do that are Sunjic, Kief and Clayton. I love Davis but he’s not good enough. — KW (@Kieranbcfc2) January 20, 2021

More centre mids is surprising, but get behind him boys👊🏻 — J.K (@KongyeMMA) January 20, 2021

Is there a option to make it permanent im not sure why we even do that. Get a loan without having the option to make it a perm. Sick of developing other teams younger players or they turn out to be worse then what we have — Josh bcfc tilley (@joshtillz16) January 20, 2021

Mays well kept Davis if we needed another midfielder… — Joe Ponsonby (@PonsonbyJoe) January 20, 2021

Strange signing, other positions needed more, but have a mate who's a Baggies fan and he really rates him #KRO — Tony Maddams (@TonyMaddams) January 20, 2021

Smart move, makes sense 👍 — harry (@woods_htw) January 20, 2021

If we had an option to sign at the end of the season i could see the logic but another midfielder? — Matt Chance (@_chancey_) January 20, 2021