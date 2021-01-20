Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Strange signing’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to impending West Brom agreement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City are said to be closing in on the loan signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper.

According to Richard Wilford of BBC West Midlands, the 20-year-old has undergone a medical ahead of a loan switch until the end of the season.

Harper made only 10 league appearances for West Brom as they won promotion from the Championship under Slaven Bilic last season.

The midfielder has played only 31 minutes of Premier League football this season, too, and has failed to force his way into Sam Allardyce’s plans.

A loan move away from the Hawthorns now looks to be in the offing for the midfielder, who is believed to have had a medical at Birmingham.

It seems to be a move that suits both parties, with Harper needing game time, and Birmingham needing to add more bodies to their squad.

Having recently bid farewell to David Davis and Dan Crowley – the latter joining League One side Hull City on loan – depth in midfield is perhaps needed.

Here, we take a look at look at Blues' fans reactions to this impending arrival…


