‘Strange one’, ‘Very interesting’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent transfer news

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have recalled Tyreece Simpson from his loan spell with Swindon Town.

The striker had previously notched up an impressive 11 goals in 30 appearances during his time with the Sky Bet League Two side and has now been brought back into the fold as a result of that by Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

It is as yet unclear as to whether the frontman will be heading out on loan again or not, with the Tractor Boys possessing a wide array of attacking options at present.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to react to the news of Simpson’s return, with many taking to social media to air their views on the decision that was taken by their club.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the news came out.

5 up front lol ….. that’s a strange one. If he’s coming back then Jackson or Piggott are off. Jackson never really cut it, and it just hasn’t clicked for Piggott. #itfc — Maxi Lopez 🚴🏽⚽️🏎 (@MaxiWardley) January 23, 2022

No idea why we’ve recalled him to be honest. I think maybe we have a striker leaving otherwise it seems like a really odd decision! — Joey (@joeygoad) January 23, 2022

Sure all will be explained, but hopefully he's getting a loan to a League One club. Would be strange to recall him just to likely sit him on the bench. — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) January 23, 2022

Didn't expect that

Maybe McKenna wants to play him upfront with Bonne or Norwood #itfc — Tractor (Essex) Boy (@TractorEssexBoy) January 23, 2022

Good stuff get him involved in the first team — James (@Simpson_6) January 23, 2022

I could see pig or Jackson going , perhaps he’s being recalled to be sold . But I can’t see mark Ashton actioning a permanent move for him unless it was for a significant fee — Ron Marjoram (@RonMarjoram) January 23, 2022

why have we done that — Jacob Woodward (@jacobwoodward06) January 23, 2022

Hopefully this means Jackson is finally out of here..! — Matthew (@hudbud10) January 23, 2022

Probably being loaned out to another club can’t see why else he would be recalled — james parker (@jamesparker17) January 23, 2022

Hmm… not sure about this! He was simmering away just nicely at Swindon. Not quite sure what we’ve got planned for him that’s going to be better for his development. — ITFC Reactions (@ITFCReactions) January 23, 2022

Very interesting move, opens up questions of what next. — Steve Lewis (@lewyitfc) January 23, 2022

somebody is off then — Bjs73 (@Bjs731) January 23, 2022