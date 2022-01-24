Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Strange one’, ‘Very interesting’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent transfer news

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have recalled Tyreece Simpson from his loan spell with Swindon Town. 

The striker had previously notched up an impressive 11 goals in 30 appearances during his time with the Sky Bet League Two side and has now been brought back into the fold as a result of that by Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

It is as yet unclear as to whether the frontman will be heading out on loan again or not, with the Tractor Boys possessing a wide array of attacking options at present.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to react to the news of Simpson’s return, with many taking to social media to air their views on the decision that was taken by their club.

