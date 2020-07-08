‘Strange one’ – Pundit reacts as Leeds remain embroiled in transfer saga

As quoted by Football Insider, Darren Bent has offered his take on the Jean-Kevin Augustin situation at Leeds United.

The Whites have decided to end his loan and that perhaps is no surprise given that he hardly played for the club since arriving in January from Red Bull Leipzig.

A lack of fitness and continued injury issues led to his exit but, in an ongoing saga, it remains to be seen what’s going to happen with the permanent transfer obligation clause if they are promoted.

Leeds agreed to sign him on a permanent deal if they go up and, if they do get back into the Premier League, Leipzig are surely going to push for the money.

Leeds, meanwhile, will look to avoid such an occurrence but it really does remain to be seen what is going to happen.

Darren Bent had this to say:

“Surely they’ve got to do something about that, surely they can’t buy a player if they don’t want him.

“If they don’t want him and he’s barely featured for a minute, surely not. There’s got to be a clause in there saying he’s got to play a certain amount of games or something, surely.

“Unless Leeds have bought him thinking they’re going to be alright in the Championship and then they think this guy’s got Premier League ability then fair enough but if they don’t – and I don’t know how they could know that if he’s barely played a minute – it’s a strange, strange one and one they could get stuck with.”

The Verdict

Leeds should try and get out of this because it’s obviously going to cost them a fair bit of money for a player that they probably don’t want to keep for clear reasons.

It’s a legal matter, and Whites fans will just have to hope they’ll get out of it without having to spend big money on the forward.