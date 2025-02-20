This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Josh Sargent is one of a number of players that have already been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer, with the Whites chalking up a four-player shortlist ahead of their impending summer transfer business.

The Norwich City striker is alongside Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor, Newcastle United frontman Callum Wilson and OGC Nice forward Evann Guessand on the Yorkshire side’s wish list right now, with TEAMtalk’s Ben Jacobs revealing as much on Wednesday.

The Canaries hot shot has had his injury concerns once again this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from netting nine times in 19 Championship appearances, including five goals in as many games heading into the weekend.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Leeds United fan pundit Ger Lynch about his thoughts on the USA international, and whether he would be a worthwhile addition to the squad.

Josh Sargent injury issues may put Leeds United off of summer deal

Daniel Farke is a man who knows all about Sargent’s talents, having been in charge of the Canaries when they brought him to the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2021.

Since then, the hitman has scored at an impressive rate when he is fit and firing, having hit double figures in each of the last two seasons, and looks set to do the same again this time around.

A succession of injuries has seen the forward fail to get on the pitch as much as he would have liked over the last two campaigns, having been restricted to just 24 starts in the 23/24 season, while a groin injury kept him out for eight weeks at the end of last year.

That uncertainty surrounding his availability makes the player a no-go for Lynch, who wants Farke to be able to have players readily at his disposal in the following campaign.

When asked about the links to the Norwich star, the Leeds fan said: “Josh Sargent is a strange one, Leeds have been kind of linked with Sargent every year since Farke has come in.

“He tends to get linked with ex-Norwich players can awful lot, whether they are easy links because of his relationship with them or not, I don’t know.

Josh Sargent 24/25 Norwich City Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 19 Starts 17 Goals 9 Assists 5 Goal contribution/90 0.84

“Sargent, similarly to Callum Wilson has struggled with his injuries, and I think that is going to be a major factor, because Leeds can’t afford to take gambles on players next season.”

Josh Sargent’s Premier League potential questioned as Leeds United lurk

Not only does Lynch have his concerns over Sargent’s injury issues, but also his ability to put the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis, should Leeds get promoted to the Premier League this season.

The Yorkshire outfit currently sit in pole position to return to the top flight right now, as they hold a seven-point buffer to third-placed Burnley in the race for automatic promotion, and could well be mixing it with the best in the country once again in six months’ time.

With links to Southampton’s Cameron Archer arising in January, as well as former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, the United fan has his sights set higher than one of the most clinical strikers in the second tier over the past two campaigns, given his record of two goals in 26 appearances during his last stint in the top flight.

He continued: “Josh Sargent has elements to his game that I like, but I am not sure if he is a Premier League striker for Leeds.

“He is very, very good in the Championship, but again, hasn’t always been available to Norwich over the last two season, so he is not for me.”