With the regular Championship season at its conclusion, the transfer rumour mill has already begun to circulate.

For the array of clubs not partaking in the play-offs in the next week and a half, attention and focus has already switched to the off-season where many players will be looking for clarity over their long-term future.

One of those is Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass, who is still somewhat in the dark as to where he'll be playing his football when the 2024/25 second tier season begins on the second weekend of August.

That is because a report issued by the Sheffield Star over the weekend labelled the 30-year-old attacker as a 'wanted man', with Windass still set to be out of contract at Hillsborough at present going into the summer window.

And the Star claims that a number of clubs - including Hull City - are already said to be monitoring his situation in S6.

Football League World's Tigers fan pundit Ant Northgraves has mixed feelings on a potential deal for Windass - who is the son of club legend Dean - but admits on a free transfer it could be a bargain worth pursuing for depth.

"The Josh Windass link is a strange one," Ant told FLW.

"I think that a player who's deemed not good enough for a side that was fighting relegation this season shouldn't be getting linked with a side that's wanting to get promoted.

Josh Windass' Sheffield Wednesday Championship Stats 2023-24 Average Rating 6.98 Matches Played 25 Goals 6 Shots per Game 2.1 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 4 Key Passes per Game 1.2 All stats as per Sofascore

"I'm putting it down to it being paper talk at the minute.

"I think that, because we don't have a manager, I don't really think the recruitment team will be looking at bringing in players without having a manager to bring those players in, or else you're signing players for the sake of it without knowing if the manager's going to rate them.

"Obviously he's got the legacy - his Dad was a hero here. He's not played for us himself, but he's got a chance to come here and build on something which could create his own legacy at the club, I would guess."

"In terms of whether he would play? I'm not entirely sure where he fits in. If its on a free transfer, his wages are decent enough and he's happy being a squad player then that signing would be OK, I suppose."

Hull City face strong competition for Josh Windass' services

As per the aforementioned report from the Sheffield Star, City are not the only club said to be interested in acquiring Windass' services.

It was revealed by the same publication just days after he netted in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Sunderland, which secured Championship safety, that the playmaker is in talks with Danny Rohl regarding potentially staying at Hillsborough.

However, as well as a potential move to the MKM Stadium, it has also been said that Derby County, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City are said to be interested in a free transfer deal, should Windass not renew his current deal with the Owls.

Josh Windass needs to make crucial career decision

Whilst there is clearly sentiment between the Windass family and Hull City, the former Wigan Athletic and Rangers man must make a crucial decision for his career to begin with, having had a solid campaign all things considered.

It is quite hard to see a move to East Yorkshire materialising any time soon, unless the expected new head coach, Tim Walter takes a liking to Windass, otherwise it does seem to be pure speculation at this moment in time.

Either way, Rohl and his staff at Hillsborough will also be doing all they can to make Windass agree a new deal and be part of a Wednesday squad competing much higher up the table, off the back of their recent momentum.