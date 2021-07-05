‘Strange one’, ‘Forgot he existed’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as player departure confirmed

Chris Hughton is shaping his squad ahead of the 2021-22 Championship season but to the frustration of some fans there has yet to be an incoming at the City Ground.

Forest clearly need to bring in some reinforcements as they finished 17th last season – a disappointing effort considering they were expected to push for at least the play-offs.

Hughton has responded by releasing a host of senior players, including Samba Sow, Yuri Ribeiro, Glenn Murray, Sammy Ameobi and many others and that’s created gaps that need to be filled.

But another player has headed for the exit door today and that’s Nicholas Ioannou, who has joined Italian side Como on loan for the season.

A former Manchester United youth player, the Cypriot left-back signed for Forest in September 2020 from APOEL, but when Chris Hughton arrived he wasn’t fancied whatsoever and he was quickly loaned out to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki just months after arriving at the City Ground.

The 25-year-old looks to have no future at the Tricky Trees going forward and Forest fans have been reacting to his departure on social media.

What a waste of a contract. Couple of bad games and doesn't get another chance, must be something else to it. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) July 5, 2021

Respect to him. Not satisfied with sitting around and collecting the wages. Good luck. — Gary Bamford (@GaryBamford6) July 5, 2021

Should have gave him a chance — Tufty (@TuftyNFFC) July 5, 2021

Strange one — Kervick (@jakekervick) July 5, 2021

I actually forgot he existed. We'll probably be paying off his contract until it expires along with several others. We have to sell our heroes to finance deals like this. It makes me very annoyed. 😓#nffc https://t.co/xyXXYhAy4n — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️💙 (@hannahforest) July 5, 2021

Not going lie Ioannou would of been a decent back up for #NFFC 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/6Xas4E1XNy — Mr Dore (@MrDore_) July 5, 2021

Another quality signing of ours 🙄 https://t.co/BYJANFgkOk — T (@Wells_Tony18) July 5, 2021