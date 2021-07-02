‘Strange one’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as striker signing is sealed

With the month of July now underway, many Championship clubs will be ramping up their transfer business as pre-season begins and the build up to the new campaign gets started.

And at Middlesbrough it’s no different as Neil Warnock is starting to get backed with transfer funds after making some shrewd free transfer acquisitions in the form of stopper Joe Lumley and winger Sammy Ameobi.

Some big decisions were made before the end of last season as it was decided by Warnock and the club that both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher would leave Boro for pastures new, and with Chuba Akpom not particularly fancied by Warnock either it means that several new strikers need to be brought in.

The net has been cast out and the first of those forwards has come through the door and it is Wycombe Wanderers man Uche Ikpeazu.

A deal was agreed yesterday for the 26-year-old, with Boro paying an initial £750,000 to the Chairboys according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, and the transfer was confirmed this morning to give Boro a real powerful presence up top.

Even though he only scored six Championship goals last season, Ikpeazu brings more to the table than just goals and it’s clear to see why Warnock wanted to sign him – here’s what Boro fans think of the transfer.

Strange one. Fingers crossed we get some sort of tune out of the lad, good luck. — Mal (@TheRedCritic) July 2, 2021

Announce promotion — Louis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@louis_baxtrem) July 2, 2021

I'm absolutely delighted with this signing. Welcome to the club! — Jez Dunn (@JezBathNBeyond) July 2, 2021

Good solid signing I think — Skelton (@James_skelton15) July 2, 2021

Could go one way or the other – definitely looked good when playing us last season but not sure if that's the most viable conditions in the world for future recruitment policy. Definitely need forward options though and six goals in that Wycombe side last year was no mean feat. https://t.co/oZHyux4VRK — Locko (@locko98) July 2, 2021

Welcome to the Boro, show us why you’re here lad https://t.co/gC33aZC8mk — Katie (@katie0liviax) July 2, 2021

Just Announce promotion now x https://t.co/NePpcB3Z6t — Jack Dodds (@jackdodds21) July 2, 2021

Happy enough with this, the amount is pennies if it fails isn’t too bad https://t.co/UMG1s4ufgL — Nick Batey (@nick_batey) July 2, 2021