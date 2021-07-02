Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Strange one’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as striker signing is sealed

Published

3 mins ago

on

With the month of July now underway, many Championship clubs will be ramping up their transfer business as pre-season begins and the build up to the new campaign gets started.

And at Middlesbrough it’s no different as Neil Warnock is starting to get backed with transfer funds after making some shrewd free transfer acquisitions in the form of stopper Joe Lumley and winger Sammy Ameobi.

Some big decisions were made before the end of last season as it was decided by Warnock and the club that both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher would leave Boro for pastures new, and with Chuba Akpom not particularly fancied by Warnock either it means that several new strikers need to be brought in.

25 questions about Middlesbrough legends from over the years – can you get full marks?

1 of 25

In what year did Stuart Boam join Middlesbrough?

The net has been cast out and the first of those forwards has come through the door and it is Wycombe Wanderers man Uche Ikpeazu.

A deal was agreed yesterday for the 26-year-old, with Boro paying an initial £750,000 to the Chairboys according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, and the transfer was confirmed this morning to give Boro a real powerful presence up top.

Even though he only scored six Championship goals last season, Ikpeazu brings more to the table than just goals and it’s clear to see why Warnock wanted to sign him – here’s what Boro fans think of the transfer.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Strange one’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as striker signing is sealed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: