Strange detail revealed in Ben Garner’s Charlton Athletic departure

Ben Garner took Charlton Athletic training before informing the players that he’d been sacked as manager, Richard Cawley from South London Press has reported.

The 42-year-old was appointed by the Addicks in the summer but after just under six months at the helm, the League One club announced today that he had been relieved of his duties due to their poor start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard thanked Garner for his “hard work and commitment” but suggested that a lack of consistency, which has left them 17th in the table, forced his hand.

Cawley has since shared further insight into the Charlton boss’ departure, including revealing a strange detail.

It is said that Garner took training with the first team today before informing them that he’d been given his marching orders.

Sandgaard has indicated that the search for his replacement is now underway and that a further update about a caretaker coach will be revealed soon.

Charlton’s first game after the end of the Garner era will come on Wednesday as they take on Stockport County in their FA Cup second round replay.

The Verdict

Garner can feel unfortunate to have been sacked before even half a season in charge at Charlton and this detail, that he took training before telling the players himself he’d been given his marching orders, is an unusual one.

Sacking the manager will do little to relieve any of the pressure building on Sandgaard, with supporters pointing fingers at his lack of investment in the summer.

It’s a big call from Dane and one that will only prove correct if the right replacement is drafted in.

But the issue Sandgaard may face is the circumstances of Garner’s departure may put off potential candidates.