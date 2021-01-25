‘Strange decision’, ‘Sad to see him go’ – Many Coventry City fans react as player departs

Coventry City have been dealt a blow following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ decision to recall Ryan Giles from his loan spell.

The Premier League side have triggered an option in the deal to bring Giles back to Molineux, but it appears that he’s heading straight back out on loan, with Rotherham United the favourites according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

Giles was a regular at left wing-back for Cov this season, starting 14 of their first 15 games until the start of December, where he was dropped in place of Sam McCallum – a change which has seemingly worked with the club losing just one of their next five games.

Understandably Wolves will want the 20-year-old to start as much as possible, and with Paul Warne at Rotherham adopting a wing-back system in recent times without a natural left-sided player, Giles would be a seemingly perfect fit.

It looks like there will be a ready-made replacement coming in for Mark Robins though as the club are set to win the race to sign Ross County teenager Josh Reid, who has made 20 appearances for the Scottish Premiership club this season.

Godden? Hamer? – Can you name which Coventry City player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored Coventry's only goal in their EFL Cup win over MK Dons this season? Matt Godden Tyler Walker Amadou Bakayoko Maxime Biamou

And despite initial reports suggesting that he would head back to the Staggies for the rest of the season, Giles’ recall means that Reid will go straight into the first-team squad.

Coventry fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter and there’s a general sense of disappointment at his return to Wolves – check out the best of those responses below.

Whats the odds on he pings one in the top corner for someone else against us this season. Poor management for me. Looked a great prospect then frozen out. Wasn't long since we were all saying sign him up #pusb — Mark Lovick (@Beduffshirl) January 25, 2021

Thanks @ryangiles7 for your work. Good luck in the future #PUSB — iiSteveJonesii (@iiSteveJonesii) January 25, 2021

Shame it couldn’t work out, strange decision. Good luck for the future Ryan, you’ll smash it. #PUSB — Callum (@GraciousGustavo) January 25, 2021

Cheers, son’s crying. Nice one — Rob O’Malley (@RobOMalley8) January 25, 2021

That’s really not good news — Seb Fitzpatrick (@SebFitzpatrick) January 25, 2021

Gutted one of our best attacking players.. — Neon (@neonxstars) January 25, 2021

I don't blame Wolves. The lad wasn't getting the time on the pitch he deserved. I liked watching him with the ball at his feet. Sad to see him go — Charlie Alpha 🇬🇧NHSblueheart💙 (@Charlie78173350) January 25, 2021

Our only bit of pace has now gone, disappointing https://t.co/bZTopSCbHb — Andrew (@andy_cov93) January 25, 2021

He was class for us going to miss him wish him the best https://t.co/SDIKrR8SYa — Tom Upton (@TomUpto94934917) January 25, 2021