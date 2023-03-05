“Strange” – Coventry City’s Mark Robins comments on Huddersfield Town support after 4-0 rout

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has commented on the “strange” atmosphere Huddersfield Town fans created at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday during their 4-0 defeat at the hands of his Sky Blues side.

Viktor Gyokeres’ brace was key to Coventry’s win, with Gustavo Hamer and Tyler Walker also on the scoresheet for the play-off chasing Sky Blues.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are rock bottom of the Championship table after a second successive 4-0 defeat.

Their fans have little to cheer right now, it has to be said, but even before Gyokeres’ first goal on 31 minutes, there was a strangely tense atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium despite a relatively positive start to the game.

Robins commented on that post-match, telling his press conference: “I didn’t think we started particularly well in the game.

“It wasn’t a great start from us but I think they lacked confidence and were there for the taking. You could feel that. It was a strange atmosphere in the stadium.

“They (the fans) want to try and get behind them but they didn’t really have anything to grab hold of. We didn’t want to give them any encouragement but we were looking like we were going to give them encouragement until we took the first chance.”

Coventry didn’t look back after Gyokeres lifted them into the lead. Two goals in four second-half minutes from Hamer and the Swede half-emptied the John Smith’s Stadium before the hour, with Walker converting on 93 minutes to complete the rout.

Neil Warnock’s return at Huddersfield has seen him pick up three points and win over Birmingham City. Since then, though, they’ve suffered 4-0 defeats at the hands of Burnley and Coventry.

That’s seen them sink to the bottom of the Championship table and seven points adrift of safety.

The Terriers face Bristol City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

These are tough times for Huddersfield and the way the ground emptied after Gyokeres’ second goal was quite remarkable.

Huddersfield’s supporters were rightly deflated at that point, although it’s got to be said that there was plenty of tension in the air pre-match, presumably stemming from Cardiff City’s win earlier in the day against Bristol City.

The writing looks like it might be on the wall for the Terriers already, which isn’t going to help the atmosphere improve.

Thoughts? Let us know!