Sky Bet Championship

‘Strange’, ‘Congratulations to Derby on the three points’ – These West Brom fans react as Ismael makes changes for Rams clash

Published

6 mins ago

on

West Brom will look to maintain their unbeaten record this season when they take on Derby County at The Hawthorns.

Whilst Albion sit top of the table at this early stage, the performance against Millwall last time out was slightly concerning, as Valerien Ismael’s side were nowhere near their best as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Therefore, the boss has decided to make two changes for the visit of the Rams, with Adam Reach and Callum Robinson coming into the XI.

The decision to start Robinson is unsurprising after his fine start to the season but Reach’s first league start has caused a reshuffle, with Conor Townsend seemingly part of the back three, with Cedric Kipre dropping out.

That was certainly the talking point among the Baggies support, with the decision to make the change dividing opinion among the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


