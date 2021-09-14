‘Strange’, ‘Congratulations to Derby on the three points’ – These West Brom fans react as Ismael makes changes for Rams clash

West Brom will look to maintain their unbeaten record this season when they take on Derby County at The Hawthorns.

📋 We make two changes for tonight’s clash against Derby. Callum Robinson returns to the XI, while Adam Reach makes his first @SkyBetChamp start for us. Intouch Games Ltd | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 14, 2021

Whilst Albion sit top of the table at this early stage, the performance against Millwall last time out was slightly concerning, as Valerien Ismael’s side were nowhere near their best as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Therefore, the boss has decided to make two changes for the visit of the Rams, with Adam Reach and Callum Robinson coming into the XI.

The decision to start Robinson is unsurprising after his fine start to the season but Reach’s first league start has caused a reshuffle, with Conor Townsend seemingly part of the back three, with Cedric Kipre dropping out.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

That was certainly the talking point among the Baggies support, with the decision to make the change dividing opinion among the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

Reach ffs — Walter (@waltererose) September 14, 2021

No Kipre but Ajayi in there… Reach starting, meaning no Carlos Townsend down the flank ??

😭 — Jordan (@GrayyJordan) September 14, 2021

Congratulations to Derby on the 3 points — Tom (MR T) (@BaggiesTom1) September 14, 2021

Strange one 🤷‍♂️ — Scott 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BoingUK) September 14, 2021

That front 3 should be enough to blow any team in the league away to be fair. https://t.co/KClvnd8nOb — WBA Rainbow Stand 🅙 (@TheRainbowStand) September 14, 2021

Awful team selection imo. Townsend SHOULD NOT be played in a back 3. Reach is absolutely terrible. Kipre was the best out of the 3 CB’s last game so why drop him? #WBA https://t.co/aZQeftPBVi — Jamie Theo (@JamieTheo2) September 14, 2021

Townsend playing as one of the CBs then?? 🤔 not sure on that one but you’ve got to trust Val #wba https://t.co/JOAETuCvSg — lauren.💙 (@LBlakemore22) September 14, 2021