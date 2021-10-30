‘Strange’, ‘Come on’ – These Derby County fans react as Rooney makes changes for Blackburn clash

Derby County are looking for a fourth win of the season as they take on Blackburn Rovers at Pride Park this afternoon.

Wayne Rooney’s side are bottom of the table after they were hit with a 12-point deduction after the club entered administration in September.

However, they have been competitive in the league, with the side drawing their past four games.

And, the boss has decided to make two changes from the XI that picked up a point at Coventry last time out, with Louie Sibley and Craig Forsyth in from the off as Festy Ebosele and Lee Buchanan drop to the bench.

It’s fair to say that the decision to drop Buchanan in particular was a decision that divided opinion among the support, although the fans were happy on the whole with the team that Rooney has gone with.

