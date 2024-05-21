Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has questioned why Vincent Kompany is attracting interest from Bayern Munich after suffering relegation from the Premier League with Burnley.

Kompany enjoyed an excellent first season in charge at Turf Moor in the 2022-23 campaign, leading the Clarets to the Championship title with an impressive 101 points, and many expected them to be able to make the step up to the Premier League.

However, it did not work out that way, and Burnley were relegated after winning just five games all season, accumulating a disappointing total of 24 points.

Premier League standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

Graeme Bailey of TBR Football claimed last week that the Clarets are weighing up whether to make a managerial change following relegation, and Kompany is also said to be considering his future amid interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

It seems that they are not the only clubs keen on Kompany, as according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have discussed the Belgian as a potential option as they continue their search for a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern announced in February that Tuchel would be departing in the summer, but their managerial hunt has proven to be challenging, with Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick both deciding against taking the job.

There were suggestions that Tuchel could remain in charge, but he has since confirmed he will be leaving, and Kompany has now emerged as a contender.

The 38-year-old refused to discuss his future at Burnley after their defeat against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but talkSPORT report that he would be interested in taking over at the Allianz Arena.

Simon Jordan reacts to Bayern Munich interest in Vincent Kompany

Jordan questioned why Kompany is in the frame for the Bayern job after being relegated from the Premier League with Burnley, and he believes that Kompany's refusal to change his style of play was a big factor in the Clarets' plight.

"I don't think that what Vincent Kompany did this season was hugely admirable, some people will, it's all about opinions," Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"It was remarkably admirable that Burnley wanted to play a brand of football that they clearly weren't capable of doing, he clearly wasn't capable of coaching them into doing, and it got them relegated.

"At no point during the course of this season did I think they weren't going to get relegated.

"You've got to be able to pivot, a significant proportion of Burnley's problems were self-inflicted.

"I saw a montage put together by one of the broadcasters of the amount of times Burnley gave the opposition a goal because of ridiculous decision-making based upon an ideological way to play football.

"Some would say you should admire the man for his convictions, but if you keep on doing the same thing in the same way and expect a different outcome, that's the definition of insanity."

"I do think that Burnley failed this season, their job was to stay in the Premier League," Jordan continued.

"Does that mean he can't translate into Bayern Munich? It is a strange departure, and it might well tell you how shallow the pool of talent is that people are thinking that a manager that's just got a club relegated, that really didn't lay a glove on the league, is going to reinstate us at the top of one of the biggest leagues in world football."

Vincent Kompany would be fortunate to land the Bayern Munich job

It is difficult to disagree with Jordan on this one.

Kompany did an outstanding job in his first season in charge at Burnley as he led them to the Championship title, but their performance in the Premier League was poor, and Kompany's reluctance to adapt his style of play certainly contributed to their relegation.

There is no doubt that Kompany is a manager with huge potential, but the Clarets' struggles in the top flight raise question marks about his ability to coach at the highest level, and it would be a big surprise if he made the move to a club the size of Bayern.

Alonso's success at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this season shows that a gamble can pay off, but Kompany would be an incredibly risky appointment for Bayern, and it does suggest that they are running out of options in their managerial search.