Taylor Harwood-Bellis joined Southampton on Deadline Day and could be thrust into the starting XI for the very first time tomorrow.

Southampton have enjoyed a strong start to the season but faltered in their final outing before the international break.

A dominant showing at Hillsborough on the opening night of the Championship season showed that the Saints wanted to be taken seriously under new boss, Russell Martin.

A dramatic 4-4 draw with Norwich followed before Martin's men got back on track, dispatching Plymouth Argyle and QPR.

However, upon travelling to the Stadium of Light earlier this month, Southampton failed to add to their points tally, and lost in emphatic fashion. Five Sunderland strikes sunk the Saints and left supporters asking questions, especially of the defense.

New recruit, Harwood-Bellis, is yet to feature after completing a loan move from Manchester City, but a combination of injuries and poor performances could see him thrust into action as Leicester City travel to St Mary's tomorrow night.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' career so far

The England youth international joined Man City as a youngster, and has since risen through their ranks, and played eight times for Pep Guardiola's side.

The first of five loan moves came at Blackburn Rovers, where the centre-half spent six months before joining Belgian side, Anderlecht. Another half-year spell followed at Stoke City, where he played 24 times.

Last summer saw Harwood-Bellis pen a deal with a newly relegated club. He moved to Burnley and featured 35 times, as the Clarets gained 101 points, and won the division in style.

This time around, he will be looking to achieve a similar feat.

What are Southampton fans saying about Taylor Harwood Bellis?

Many Southampton supporters are calling for Harwood-Bellis to be given a chance in Martin's starting XI on Friday night, so our FLW Fan Pundit, Martin Sanders, shared his thoughts.

"Taylor Harwood-Bellis will have to start. Jan Bednarek picked up an injury for Poland, I think they played Albania. He didn’t train yesterday, so he’ll be a doubt [for the Leicester game].

"Jack Stephens is injured as well, so Shea Charles could play alongside Taylor Harwood-Bellis in defence. It would be a very young partnership."

He added: "Mason Holgate came under massive criticism on his debut because he didn’t play very well, but would be interesting to see.

"Harwood-Bellis would probably go straight into the side tomorrow night. It’s important that we tighten up because we’re a shambles at the back."

Can Taylor Harwood-Bellis become a mainstay in the Southampton defense?

Harwood-Bellis possesses all the attributes of a Premier League defender, and many are surprised that he did not get snapped up by a bottom-half topflight outfit.

If he was to start against Leicester, and perform well, there are no reasons as to why he should then be dropped when Martin's other options return to the fray.