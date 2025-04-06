There is a seemingly never-ending debate as to which club in the English football pyramid has the loudest and most-passionate fanbase, as well as the most iconic club anthem to supplement their support.

In the EFL, Birmingham City are one fanbase which would argue they rank at the top of both categories, even during times when clouds of uncertainty hung over St Andrew's, prior to the club's takeover in 2023.

Since then, supporters have returned to the club's traditional home, which underwent a £15m makeover last summer, in their droves, as the collective '12th man' in B9 has played a role - that hasn't been lost by manager Chris Davies - in Blues' successes on the pitch this season.

An average attendance of over 26,000 in League One, with the stadium so often packed to the rafters, has helped make the famous stadium a fortress, with a string of positive results on home turf beginning even prior to Birmingham's relegation last May.

Undoubtedly, though, the one way in which Bluenoses are known for their unwavering support is through their long-lasting and iconic anthem, 'Keep Right On', which can be heard right on the stroke of kick-off and multiple times throughout the 90 minutes.

With that in mind, FLW looks at how Blues' most famous chant came to prominence in this part of the Second City.

Keep Right On has been associated with Birmingham City since 1956

The song, which has inspired a near 70-year association with the West Midlands outfit, was fully titled 'Keep Right On To The End Of The Road', penned by Edinburgh-born singer, Sir Harry Lauder, initially on a railway carriage in 1924, with the song paying tribute to his late son, Captain John Currie Lauder, who was killed in World War One in Courcelette, France by a German sniper.

The song would officially be released in April 1926, 30 years before it was adopted by the club during their run to the 1956 FA Cup Final, in a season in which they also recorded their highest-ever league finish of sixth.

Scottish winger Alex Govan had been at St Andrew's for three years at this point following his £6,500 move from Plymouth Argyle in 1953, and was tasked with providing an anthem from north of the border by manager, Arthur Turner, as Blues prepared for an FA Cup quarter-final with Arsenal at Highbury.

"Going to Arsenal's stadium, the lads had been singing all these English tunes," Govan stated in a 1990 documentary called 'History of the Blues'. "And Arthur Turner, the manager, said give us one from Scotland, 'Ally'

"And I started singing 'Keep Right On To The End Of The Road'," he added.

"By the time we got to the stadium, the Blues supporters were all outside and the boys were still singing it. We'd sung it about three or four times (by) then, and it was getting very loud as