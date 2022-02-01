Storey starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Morecambe tonight

Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe this evening at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s side are eighth in League One and will be looking to close the gap on their play-off rivals.

Last time out, Wednesday won a crunch clash against promotion rivals Ipswich Town. The three points came courtesy of a sixth minute Marvin Johnson strike, to earn a 1-0 victory.

Victory this evening would see the Owls close the gap to sixth place Oxford United to three points.

Opponents Morecambe find themselves in the relegation zone, but a win would take them up to 19th in the table.

Here, we predict how Moore will line up his side for this evening’s clash with The Shrimps…

Despite the absence of Lee Gregory, Moore still has plenty of attacking options to choose from.

The likes of Callum Paterson, Sylla Sow and Tyreece John-Jules could all come into the side, if Moore opts to rotate the side that won last weekend.

However, the safer option is to simply stick with the side that played so well against Kieran McKenna’s side.

Harley Dean and Jordan Storey both made their debuts on Saturday and they will likely maintain their places at the heart of the back three, accompanied by Jordan Hutchinson.

Massimo Luongo and Barry Bannan will also have their work cut out for them as they marshall the midfield, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Johnson set to occupy the wing-back roles.