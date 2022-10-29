Storey and Lindsey impress: Preston North End player ratings following 2-1 win v Middlesbrough

Preston North End ruined Michael Carrick’s first game as Middlesbrough head coach with a 2-1 victory at Deepdale.

Jordan Storey brought the crowd to life in stoppage time with a header that won the match for the Lilywhites following a second half that lacked quality.

Chuba Akpom gave Boro the lead early on in the match, only for Emil Riis to thump home the equaliser before half-time – Storey’s goal came with just minutes to spare and it saw North End rise to 1oth in the Championship table whilst Boro are sitting in 21st.

Let’s look at how the players were rated from both sides.

PRESTON NORTH END

Freddie Woodman – 6

Didn’t have much to do whatsoever. Was let down by defence for Boro’s goal.

Brad Potts – 6

Was a workhorse in the unfamiliar position of right-back. Had a tough task against Giles but played well.

Jordan Storey – 7

Match-winner made some crucial blocks. Didn’t give Muniz a sniff.

Liam Lindsay – 7

Another commanding performance from the Scotsman. Headed the ball across for Storey’s winner.

Alvaro Fernandez – 6

The Spaniard had some half-chances on the attack but nothing really came off. Dealt with Jones well however in defence.

Ben Whiteman – 5

Didn’t have the influence on a match that he usually does. Seemed like Akpom was man-marking him and it worked.

Ali McCann – 6

Some good tackles in the middle of the park and good pressing. Not too much creativity.

Alan Browne – 6

Back in the team and was very energetic up and down the pitch. Was a nuisance in the box and was perhaps unlucky to have a goal chalked off in the second half.

Robbie Brady – 5

Some inconsistent deliveries but tried to make things happen. Not really at the races.

Ben Woodburn – 6

Almost scored a worldie in the first half but it just whizzed past the top corner. Had more chances but needs to find his end product.

Emil Riis – 7

Scored a thunderous effort to equalise in the first half. Didn’t get much service but took his only big chance.

Subs

Ryan Ledson – 6

Whipped in the free-kick for North End’s winner. Replaced Whiteman on the pitch well.

Cbed Evans – N/A

Daniel Johnson – N/A