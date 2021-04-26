Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘Stop whinging’, ‘Move on’ – These Barnsley fans react to Paul Warne claim after recent clash

Published

11 mins ago

on

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has revealed that fellow managers have contacted him expressing sympathy following the controversial decision that ultimately cost his team at Barnsley on Saturday.

The Tykes came out on top in the Yorkshire derby after an early Carlton Morris header was allowed to stand, even though he clearly clattered into keeper Viktor Johansson, who was forced off as a result.

It was a quite remarkable decision, and a crucial one, as it was the only goal of the game.

And, speaking to reporter Leon Wobschall, Warne explained how people within the game had been in touch following the call.

Are these 12 facts about the Tykes’ history genuine or not?

1 of 12

The club were founded 1887.

Whilst many Barnsley fans acknowledged it was a bad decision, they didn’t appreciate the boss still going on about it. They also feel Warne should be looking at his own team for the reason they lost, with the Millers missing many easy chances to get level.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Stop whinging’, ‘Move on’ – These Barnsley fans react to Paul Warne claim after recent clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: