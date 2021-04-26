‘Stop whinging’, ‘Move on’ – These Barnsley fans react to Paul Warne claim after recent clash

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has revealed that fellow managers have contacted him expressing sympathy following the controversial decision that ultimately cost his team at Barnsley on Saturday.

The Tykes came out on top in the Yorkshire derby after an early Carlton Morris header was allowed to stand, even though he clearly clattered into keeper Viktor Johansson, who was forced off as a result.

It was a quite remarkable decision, and a crucial one, as it was the only goal of the game.

And, speaking to reporter Leon Wobschall, Warne explained how people within the game had been in touch following the call.

Whilst many Barnsley fans acknowledged it was a bad decision, they didn’t appreciate the boss still going on about it. They also feel Warne should be looking at his own team for the reason they lost, with the Millers missing many easy chances to get level.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Anyone phoned him about loaning a striker that can hit back of net 😂 — Josh (@joshlwhittaker) April 26, 2021

Did Barnsley get sympathy from all those blatant penalties and stupid ref decisions that have gone against us nearly every game — alexRed (@AlexRed00561762) April 26, 2021

Gi or abart it nar – it's done move on 🙄 — ClaireBFC (@BfcClaire) April 26, 2021

Do managers really call each other for every dodgy goal / penalty decision 🤔 buy strikers some shooting boots and he’s sorted, please don’t drag this as being the reason they’ll go down 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Hoofball Merchants (@PaulBeaman4) April 26, 2021

Understand his frustration but should concentrate on the lack of finishing, had more than enough chances to win the game! — Dave Swallow (@Swazer16) April 26, 2021

Gi me his number an I will tell him to stop whinging..👍 — Stuart Day (@Stuart29850255) April 26, 2021

🙈 give over — Dave Wray the 3rd (@J28Red) April 26, 2021