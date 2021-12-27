‘Stop the scapegoating’ – Mixed verdict emerges from Nottingham Forest fans on player after Middlesbrough loss

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper gave not one but two outcasts the opportunity to shine for the East Midlands side yesterday as they fell to a 2-0 away defeat to Middlesbrough.

Xande Silva made just his second appearance for Forest at the Riverside, coming on just after the hour mark for Philip Zinckernagel but not being able to get Cooper’s men back into the game despite hitting the post shortly before stoppage time.

He was widely praised for his performance on Teesside by many Forest fans though, giving the second-tier side’s manager a real selection dilemma and another option either out wide or up top, with this versatility potentially crucial to his future first-team chances for the remainder of the season.

It remains to be seen whether he will be a more regular part of their first-team squad now, a likely prospect with injuries, suspensions and Covid cases starting to rise.

Another player that was given an opportunity to make his mark was Joao Carvalho, a big-money signing that hasn’t been fancied by multiple Forest managers of the past but came on for centre-back Tobias Figueiredo at half-time in a bid to change their formation and fortunes.

The former Portugal youth international arrived at the City Ground in 2018 for a £13.2m fee – but it looks as though his days are numbered at the club with the midfield options the second-tier side have at their disposal.

He was given a chance yesterday though – and a very mixed fan verdict emerged regarding his current situation after the final whistle.

We take a look at what Forest supporters had to say on Twitter below.

I do feel that #NFFC failed Carvalho as much as he failed us though. His obvious lack of dedication in training doesn’t help him, but the constant chopping of managers and styles will have extinguished his final flames of potential. If Karanka had stayed, who knows…? — Mariknackered -3 (@mariknackered) December 27, 2021

Ha! Gotta laugh, all I’m seeing is Carvalho’s name on my timeline lol you can’t blame him for anything, he’s just not good enough simple as that. Same can be said for a lot of players. We lost a game, to the better side, it happens. On to the next one #nffc — Woody (@Mister_Forest) December 26, 2021

Say what you want about Carvalho, he was better than Zinc. In a full season with the same minutes, he would out score and assist pretty much every player in our squad. #NFFC — Simo 🛑🕒 (@larsbohemian) December 26, 2021

Let's make a 🌲 2022 new years resolution. Move on from Carvalho. Had some moments of promise, with many more to forget. But this team under Cooper is going to have positives to remember, rather than clinging on to the past what could have beens #nffc — Neil Cooper (@mynameisneil) December 26, 2021

Why is Carvalho getting stick? Thought he looked ok when he came on. Stop the scapegoating it’s weird #nffc — Ryan Bardill (@ryanbardill_) December 26, 2021

Is everyone *really* blaming Carvalho for that? He's the only player that could pass a ball to his own team 😅 #NFFC — Martyn Gray (@mgray11) December 26, 2021

Most of our attacking threat is from the wing backs. We have no midfield. Carvalho is totally dependent on other players bringing him into the game. Xande Silva could be a player for us. We can come out of the 3 Christmas games with 6 points.#nffc — Rich Russell (@richrssll) December 26, 2021

I see the Carvalho game is on in full force today. I think the guy has quality but don't think we are right club for it. It's gone too far now. Will we regret it? Maybe. Is he to blame for today? No. Should he be defended so violently for today? Also no #nffc — Mike Boynes (@Boynesy) December 26, 2021