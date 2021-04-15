Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘Stop it’, ‘Wouldn’t blame him’ – Many Norwich City fans react to reported Daniel Farke interest

Published

7 mins ago

on

A number of Norwich City supporters have been reacting to the latest report from TEAMtalk that manager Daniel Farke is one of the names being considered by Bundesliga high-flyers Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt have enjoyed an excellent campaign in Germany this season with current boss Adi Hütter having taken them on the brink of qualification for the Champions League. They are currently sat in fourth place in the table with a seven-point cushion on Borussia Dortmund in fifth. As a result, Hütter has already been snapped up by rivals Borussia Monchengladbach for next season.

Norwich have enjoyed a very impressive campaign themselves in the Championship and Farke is on the verge of leading the Canaries to two promotions in three seasons and has done so in real style this campaign. Frankfurt have been impressed and have placed the German on their shortlist of contenders for the job with him entering the last year of his contract at Carrow Road.

TEAMtalk’s report though indicates that there is a break clause in the contract at the end of the campaign should Farke wish to use that. While it is also reported that Norwich are wanting him to sign a new deal and commit his long-term future to the club as they start to gear up preparations for a return to the Premier League next season.

Many Norwich fans were hoping that Farke will honour the last year of his current deal and would not take the job if it were to be offered to him by Frankfurt.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


