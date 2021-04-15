‘Stop it’, ‘Wouldn’t blame him’ – Many Norwich City fans react to reported Daniel Farke interest

A number of Norwich City supporters have been reacting to the latest report from TEAMtalk that manager Daniel Farke is one of the names being considered by Bundesliga high-flyers Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt have enjoyed an excellent campaign in Germany this season with current boss Adi Hütter having taken them on the brink of qualification for the Champions League. They are currently sat in fourth place in the table with a seven-point cushion on Borussia Dortmund in fifth. As a result, Hütter has already been snapped up by rivals Borussia Monchengladbach for next season.

Norwich have enjoyed a very impressive campaign themselves in the Championship and Farke is on the verge of leading the Canaries to two promotions in three seasons and has done so in real style this campaign. Frankfurt have been impressed and have placed the German on their shortlist of contenders for the job with him entering the last year of his contract at Carrow Road.

TEAMtalk’s report though indicates that there is a break clause in the contract at the end of the campaign should Farke wish to use that. While it is also reported that Norwich are wanting him to sign a new deal and commit his long-term future to the club as they start to gear up preparations for a return to the Premier League next season.

Many Norwich fans were hoping that Farke will honour the last year of his current deal and would not take the job if it were to be offered to him by Frankfurt.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Farke only said recently that he's here until the end of his contract. Nothing to see here IMO, no chance he walks away after the faith shown in him. https://t.co/NaTncRNgyD — Adam Brandon (@AdamBrandon84) April 14, 2021

i meannn, he won’t. but if he did. i wouldn’t blame him. huge job https://t.co/9K2moJxSIR — Rowan (@Rowcust) April 14, 2021

Hope he stays, has done an excellent job. Still feel he has more to accomplish at Norwich like keeping us in Premier and winning a cup. The grass is not always greener on the other side, just look at Mike Walker and Paul Lambert as examples. — David Burman (@BluenosesUtd) April 14, 2021

I'm sure he will stay another season but a move to a good German side seems on the horizon. What do other clubs in England offer? Impatience, obnoxious support and little appreciation for a genuine footballing philosophy. — Luke Jota (@luke_jota) April 14, 2021

Nah he’ll stay, he says the premier league is the best league in the world and he’s now on the verge of managing in it again — Joe Pierce (@Joep1erce) April 14, 2021

No. Stop it. — Sultan of Ping (@MortyMark) April 14, 2021

He’s always said he sees out his contracts so I’d be a lot more worried if he was linked to it in a years time — Olly Rowe (@oro7777777) April 14, 2021