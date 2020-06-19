‘Stop it’, ‘Delete this’ – Many Leeds United fans frustrated by Phil Hay’s play-offs update

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has notified Leeds United faithful of the dates of the rescheduled 2019/20 Championship play-offs, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from many fans of the Yorkshire club.

With the English second tier set to get back underway tomorrow, the Whites sit top of the table with a healthy seven-point cushion over the play-offs.

Leeds face Cardiff in the first of their remaining nine Championship fixtures on Sunday and will be determined to make a strong start.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men will not take anything for granted though, particularly after a late-season slump in form cost them their promotion hopes last term.

The delay to the 2019/20 campaign has now stretched on for more than three months, meaning the Championship play-offs will now take place in late July and early August, rather than the originally scheduled May.

Hay updated the Leeds faithful with the new dates earlier today alongside a tongue-in-cheek “I know, I know”.

I know, I know. But these are the confirmed dates for the Championship play-offs: pic.twitter.com/Ft9GFqYHPZ — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 19, 2020

Last season, Leeds lost their place in the top two to Sheffield United and were forced to push for promotion via the play-offs.

That all came to a rather nightmarish end at Elland Road when Derby County produced a shocking comeback win to knock the Whites out of the play-offs and progress to the final.

Bielsa’s men will be hoping to avoid that at all costs this term and it appears Hay’s latest update has not gone down well with many supporters of the Yorkshire club.

Read the reaction of Leeds fans here:

No Phil — Rob Campbell (@RobCampbell97) June 19, 2020

tempting fate there mate, let's not go there! — Ian Naylor (@ian_naylor1960) June 19, 2020

You big bully! 😩 — jason waller (@Jasonwaller71) June 19, 2020

Phil !!!!! Why mate 😆 — DeanoLUFC.Whites (@DeanoLUFC2) June 19, 2020

Delete this Phil — Gareth Ramsbottom (@GRamsbotton) June 19, 2020

Phil…please stop it — Panda (@ClassicPanda94) June 19, 2020

Stop it Phil — Tom Adlington (@Tom_Adlington) June 19, 2020

Just stop it . — LUFCGTI (@lufcgti) June 19, 2020