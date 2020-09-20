‘Stop dreaming’, ‘Not a chance’ – These Nottingham Forest fans weigh in to managerial debate

Nottingham Forest’s miserable start to the season continued yesterday as they were beaten 2-0 by Cardiff at the City Ground.

The Reds suffered a dramatic collapse towards the end of the previous campaign, which included a remarkable 4-1 defeat to Stoke on the final day which saw them miss out on a play-off place.

That understandably heaped the pressure on boss Sabri Lamouchi and he would’ve hoped for a quick start to banish those memories.

It hasn’t happened though, with Forest losing twice in the league and they were eliminated by Barnsley in the League Cup.

Therefore, there is already talk that Lamouchi could move on and it’s fair to say that many fans wouldn’t be too upset if the boss was sacked.

And, one man who they would love to replace him is Eddie Howe. He is without a club after leaving Bournemouth, although it would be a challenge to convince him to move to the Championship.

Here we look at some fans debating the former Cherries chief…

If some #nffc fans honestly think Howe would be interested in managing us then they need a reality check. Not. A. Chance. — Josh (@joshthutc) September 19, 2020

I just want Forest to get Eddie Howe before Direby do #nffc — Gl3NN (@Gl3nnC77) September 19, 2020

Substitution for Nottingham Forest Lamouchi 🔴 Howe 🟢 #NFFC — Tig3rzzz (@Oliver05898654) September 19, 2020

There is no way whatsoever that we'll get, or Eddie Howe will want to be the next Forest manager so stop dreaming people!….#NFFC — Simon Holbrook (@SBH1978) September 19, 2020

#NFFC Does anyone really think Howe or Hughton will come to us with our managerial record ? Reckon it will be a foreign coach again — Lee Adams (@ozzyadams1980) September 19, 2020

When there is Howe and houghton available we would be so silly to stick with sabri laimuseless #nffc — Alistair West (@alistairwest98) September 20, 2020