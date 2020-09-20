Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Stop dreaming’, ‘Not a chance’ – These Nottingham Forest fans weigh in to managerial debate

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s miserable start to the season continued yesterday as they were beaten 2-0 by Cardiff at the City Ground.

The Reds suffered a dramatic collapse towards the end of the previous campaign, which included a remarkable 4-1 defeat to Stoke on the final day which saw them miss out on a play-off place.

That understandably heaped the pressure on boss Sabri Lamouchi and he would’ve hoped for a quick start to banish those memories.

It hasn’t happened though, with Forest losing twice in the league and they were eliminated by Barnsley in the League Cup.

Therefore, there is already talk that Lamouchi could move on and it’s fair to say that many fans wouldn’t be too upset if the boss was sacked.

And, one man who they would love to replace him is Eddie Howe. He is without a club after leaving Bournemouth, although it would be a challenge to convince him to move to the Championship.

Here we look at some fans debating the former Cherries chief…


