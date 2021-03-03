‘Stop changing the team’ – Plenty of Derby County fans fume at 35-year-old following defeat to Cardiff City

Derby County were left frustrated on Tuesday evening, as they fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

Leandro Bacuna gave Mick McCarthy’s side the ideal start to the game, as he opened the scoring after 22 minutes, to leave Wayne Rooney’s men with an uphill task.

Bacuna netted his second goal of the match in the second-half, whilst both Kieffer Moore and Will Vaulks were also on the scoresheet, as the Bluebirds picked up a much-deserved three points on the night.

The defeat for Derby means that they’re now sat 18th in the Championship table, and just nine points clear of the relegation zone, with 13 matches still to play in this year’s campaign.

Can you score full marks in this quiz about Derby's strikers?

1 of 22 In what year did Derby sign Matej Vydra? 2015 2016 2017 2018

It also means that the Rams are winless in their last two matches, after drawing with rivals Nottingham Forest in their previous outing.

Plenty of Derby County supporters were quick to take to social media to aim their frustrations towards Rooney, with many highlighting his initial team selection as one of the main reasons as to why they lost the match.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Poor game management from start to finish from the entire management team and highlights Rooney’s inexperience and lack of tactical awareness. — Paul Clarke (@DerbyFc1974) March 2, 2021

Ok, press conference should be interesting. Rooney lots of credit in the bank, he should say he got it wrong but also that the players who went out there didn’t do enough. And then we can move in to Saturday. — Peter Lee (@peterlee7395) March 2, 2021

Hope Rooney takes responsibility — George (@dcfcGeorge_) March 2, 2021

Rooney knew we had lost before we started — George (@George36060499) March 2, 2021

Shambles. Big mistake from Rooney tonight. We go again — Matty (@Matty_257) March 2, 2021

Boring that Rooneys fault tonight — . (@Scowby1) March 2, 2021

shambolic, that loss is on Rooney — 𝙅𝙤𝙚 ツ (@dcfcJoe) March 2, 2021

Cheers Rooney for that. Pathetic team selection and decision #dcfc — Greg Ford (@gregford4) March 2, 2021

100% backed Rooney since he took charge but tonight he has it totally wrong #dcfc #dcfcfans — Kristian Haynes (@KristianHaynes4) March 2, 2021

This is all on Rooney! Stop changing the team and tactics to match up the opposition. Keep a settled team and a tactic the team can get used to playing. #dcfc — Matt B (@Bayas_23) March 2, 2021