Derby County

'Stop changing the team' – Plenty of Derby County fans fume at 35-year-old following defeat to Cardiff City

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County were left frustrated on Tuesday evening, as they fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat to Cardiff City. 

Leandro Bacuna gave Mick McCarthy’s side the ideal start to the game, as he opened the scoring after 22 minutes, to leave Wayne Rooney’s men with an uphill task.

Bacuna netted his second goal of the match in the second-half, whilst both Kieffer Moore and Will Vaulks were also on the scoresheet, as the Bluebirds picked up a much-deserved three points on the night.

The defeat for Derby means that they’re now sat 18th in the Championship table, and just nine points clear of the relegation zone, with 13 matches still to play in this year’s campaign.

It also means that the Rams are winless in their last two matches, after drawing with rivals Nottingham Forest in their previous outing.

Plenty of Derby County supporters were quick to take to social media to aim their frustrations towards Rooney, with many highlighting his initial team selection as one of the main reasons as to why they lost the match.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


