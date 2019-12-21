‘Stone wall’, ‘Dreadful decision’ – Many Derby County fans react to controversial decision against Reading

Derby County fans believe their side should have had a penalty in the game against Reading on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams have struggled to find consistency this term and find themselves sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Much hope had been on the shoulders of Cocu and his players as they travelled to the Madejski stadium, but any chances of getting a result seemed to diminish when Scott Malone was sent off for a last man challenge in the fourth minute.

Charlie Adam scored the resulting spot kick for Reading and Cocu’s side found themselves having to fight back.

Martyn Waghorn was leading the line for the Pride Park outfit, and fans of the club to share their ill feeling over not being awarded a spot kick after the striker was pulled down.

It seems that Penalty but ref said no how about your thoughts?#dcfc #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/QnGzqpgRji — Lee 🇰🇷 (@ChanYoungLee03) December 21, 2019

Derby lost the game to Reading 3-0 in the end after Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite scored in the second half to follow up Adam’s first half penalty.

The result means Derby have now lost nine games in their opening 23 and continue to sit in the bottom half, dropping to 17th.

How he can’t give that I have no idea. Given what he did down the other end too! — Ben Knowles (@deflepps) December 21, 2019

Stone wall penalty. — Kevin James Wood (@kjwood7533) December 21, 2019

That’s a pen!! 100% — Darren Weightman (@dazw71) December 21, 2019

Stonewall. Dreadful decision. — Simon Plume (@Simmy_P) December 21, 2019

100% — Howard Sprenger (@reg_nerps) December 21, 2019

Definitely a penalty – right in front of us. — Angie Kerry (@KerryAngie) December 21, 2019