“Stoke were not going to go up under him” – Potters fan pundit reacts to Michael O’Neill sacking

Stoke City have sacked boss Michael O’Neill this morning just five games into the Championship season.

The Potters have had a poor start to the campaign, winning just one of their opening five matches.

As a result, the club currently sit 21st in the division with just four points on the board.

The club were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by League One side Morecambe Town in the first round of the competition earlier this month.

O’Neill also struggled during times last season, but somewhat steadied the ship towards the end of the season, with Stoke finishing 14th in the final league table and the Northern Irishman keeping his job.

With the news this morning in mind, we asked our Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley for his initial reaction to the sacking, and whether or not it was the right decision for the club to make.

“I’ve said all along that he’s been dealt a really tough hand in terms of injuries, having to deal with profit and sustainability rules and he’s faced a lot of adversity in his time here – things just haven’t gone his way.” Ben told FLW.

“At the start when he joined he was a very pragmatic manager that could get the best out of his squad, he’s built a great team I think he really has, but, he’s not been able to get the best out of it.

“He’s very persistent in his tactics now and they’re not paying off anymore. I think he’s lost the sense of what he was when he joined.

“I think it is the right decision, Stoke were not going to go up under him and ultimately, that’s what we want as a club.

The Verdict

I do agree with Ben here with regards to Michael O’Neill’s sacking, however, perhaps this is one that should have been done in the summer.

I’m not sure what the Stoke hierarchy have learned in the last month that they did not know from the last three previous seasons.

In those campaigns, O’Neill’s league finishes of 15th, 14th and 14th respectively hardly screamed a manager capable of taking the side into the top half and putting up a real challenge for promotion.

Stoke have some exciting options in their squad on paper, now they must get their next appointment right and bring in a manager capable of extracting the very best from them, something that Michael O’Neill has clearly been unable to do.