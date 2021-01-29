Stoke & Watford join Championship rivals in race for midfielder

Watford, Reading, Bristol City and Stoke City are all looking to sign Henri Lansbury from Aston Villa before the transfer window shuts.

The 30-year-old is way down the pecking order at Villa Park, and with his contract expiring in the summer, the former Nottingham Forest man should be available at a cut-price this month.

And, according to reporter Nick Mashiter, there are a host of clubs monitoring Lansbury as they try to add to their squad.

He claims that the four second tier sides, who are all chasing promotion, see the midfielder as the ideal addition as they look to bolster their respective squads.

It had been reported previously that the Robins were leading the race for Lansbury, and it was suggested they would pay a small fee to make it a permanent switch this month.

Whoever does land the ex-Arsenal trainee will be getting a player who had proven himself at this level in the past. Lansbury was a key player for Nottingham Forest before leaving for Villa, but his career has stalled in the West Midlands, as he’s made just 41 league appearances in four years.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Villa are ready to let Lansbury go, because he won’t be offered a new contract, and he needs to move away to get regular minutes.

You have to say that joining joining any of the four clubs would be a good move for Lansbury, as they all have something to play for as they try to win promotion.

So, it will be interesting to see where he ends up, and if the buying club gets the Lansbury of old, it could turn out to be a shrewd addition.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.