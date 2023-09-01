Highlights Kal Naismith, a left-footed central defender, is reportedly a deadline day target for Stoke City as they look to address their need for another senior central defender.

Naismith has had an impressive career so far, with notable stints at Luton Town and Bristol City, where he averaged over two tackles and interceptions per game.

Stoke City has been the busiest team in the second tier, making 15 new signings, but they are still looking to fill a couple of areas, including the central defense where Naismith could be a solid addition.

Kal Naismith is the latest to be linked with a switch to the Potteries, according the Stoke-on-Trent Live. The 31-year-old currently plies his trade with Bristol City and could make a move before tonight's 11pm deadline.

City's season so far has been a mixed bag. Defeats away at Millwall and Ipswich Town were countered by home victories against Watford and Rotherham United.

Their Carabao Cup second round tie saw the visit of the Millers once again. The Potters ran out six-one winners on Tuesday, setting up a clash with Bournemouth.

Who is Kal Naismith?

Kal Naismith is a left-footed central defender who emerged from the Rangers ranks as a youngster, and played at two Scottish youth levels.

He then moved south of the border and began his journey through the EFL, with Accrington Stanley being his first destination. Subsequent moves to Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic came and went, before Naismith impressed at then Championship outfit, Luton Town.

He played 68 times for the Hatters over an 18-month period as their upward progression continued. The Scotsman was offered a new deal at the end of last season, but favored a move away. During his one full campaign at Kenilworth Road, Naismith made the Championship Team of the Season after scoring twice and assisting seven over 42 matches.

A move to Bristol City then beckoned, and Naismith continued to impress, averaging over two tackles and interceptions per game.

How has Stoke's business been so far?

Alex Neil's side have been the second tier's busiest, with 15 new faces heading to the Bet365 Stadium.

The signings each offer something different, and fit various different profiles. The club's oversees recruitment has most excited fans, as Ryan Mmaee came in from Ferencvaros, Junho Bae was introduced from South Korea, Wouter Burger jetted in from Basel, Mehdi Leris left Sampdoria, and Andre Vidigal sought a move away from Maritimo.

The latter has shone in his five games wearing red and white. He has netted four times from his wide position, and has taken no time at all to adapt to life in England, and become a livewire in this City side.

Despite being the busiest side in the division, Neil is not done yet. Speaking to Stoke-on-Trent Live, the Potters boss said: "There are a couple of areas we still think we've got to fill - and if we do fill them, then I think it will have been an absolutely remarkable window to get from where we started to where we are now."

Would Kal Naismith be a good addition at Stoke?

Stoke are in need of another senior central defender, as Neil currently only has three at his disposal.

This becomes even more concerning when you see that all three have been used simultaneously in two of City's four league outings. Fortunately, this does not look set to continue, but a defensive reinforcement is still required.

Naismith looks to be a solid option that will perform well when called upon. He completed 73% of his passes last term, and even has the capabilities to run with the ball if he so wishes.