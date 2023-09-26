Sam Parkin insists Alex Neil is running out of excuses at Stoke City as he looks to address their alarming start to the season.

Stoke endure tough start to Championship season

The former Sunderland boss endured a tough start with the Potters after taking over last year, but fans understood he had inherited a team that had underachieved for some time, whilst he didn’t have time to bring his own players in.

However, that’s no longer the case now, with Stoke having been extremely active this summer, as Neil was backed to make wholesale changes to the squad.

Of course, some patience was going to be required as the new players settle, but the fans haven’t seen many positive signs.

A 3-1 loss at home to Hull on Sunday means Stoke are 20th in the table, and they haven’t won in five games, which includes four losses. The supporters booed the team off after the latest defeat, and some are questioning Neil.

What has been said about Stoke’s struggles?

As mentioned, this poor start has been a recurring theme for Stoke, who have yet to finish in the top half of the Championship since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

And, speaking on the ‘What the EFL?!’ podcast, pundit Parkin touched on how Southampton’s concerning run has been blamed on Russell Martin needing time to work with his new squad - an excuse that Stoke fans know very well.

Yet, Parkin was clear that it’s no longer a valid reason to explain the issues at the Bet365 Stadium.

“We’ve spoken about Russell Martin blaming the previous regimes, about Nathan Jones, and it’s kind of the ‘Stoke syndrome’ isn’t it. They’ve had that for the last decade haven’t they, ‘it’s the aftermath of the Premier League years, the wages, some of the lads don’t want to be here’. I think he’s got a new squad now, Alex Neil, so he can’t hide behind that one.”

Can Stoke turn things around under Alex Neil?

It’s important not to get too carried away with the doom and gloom about Stoke, as we’re only eight games into the campaign.

Furthermore, there was a huge turnover of players, so it is natural that they will take time to develop an understanding on the pitch.

Nevertheless, as Parkin says, Stoke fans have heard all of this before, and the reality is that they haven’t seen enough positive signs in the opening part of the season. Neil knows he is responsible for that, and the Scotsman is aware that things need to pick up quickly.

What next for Stoke?

So, they really do need to get back on track as quickly as possible, and next up for the Staffordshire outfit is a trip to Bournemouth on Wednesday night in the League Cup.

That will give Neil a chance to rotate his XI, and given the manner of the defeat against Hull, those who are handed a start know it’s their chance to stay in the side moving forward.

After the trip to the Cherries, Stoke will face Bristol City at Ashton Gate, in what is another tough fixture.