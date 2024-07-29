Highlights Clubs in the Championship are racing to secure summer transfers before the window closes.

Cardiff City may part ways with midfielder Ryan Wintle, sparking interest from Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Blackburn's hesitation to meet Stoke's fee demands for Lewis Baker could influence their pursuit of Wintle.

With little more than a month remaining until the summer transfer window closes, clubs across the Championship are continuing to get their business done.

As time runs out to get signings completed, the pressure is building on those sides to put together a squad that can be competitive in the coming campaign.

That, in turn, leaves plenty of players facing uncertain futures, as speculation about potential moves continues to grow.

One such individual who currently finds himself in such a position, is Cardiff City midfielder Ryan Wintle.

Championship duo keen on Ryan Wintle

Over the last two seasons, Ryan Wintle has been a regular feature for the Bluebirds in their senior squad.

Indeed, the 27-year-old even wore the captain's armband for the club on a number of occasions last season.

Ryan Wintle Cardiff City record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 26 0 1 2022/23 47 2 3 2023/24 44 3 4 As of 29th July 2024

Yet despite that, it seems as though Cardiff may be willing to part company with the midfielder during the current transfer window.

Wintle has been left out of the club's pre-season tour, and Erol Bulut's side are reportedly open to offer for him, ahead of the start of the new campaign.

That is something that appears to have attracted the attention of other clubs in the Championship.

According to a recent update from journalist Darren Witcoop, both Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are interested in signing Wintle this summer, now that he has become available.

However, it could be argued that the Potters' stance on one of their own players, could see them at risk of missing out on Wintle, due to what it might mean for Rovers' own transfer plans.

Blackburn could see Ryan Wintle as alternative to Stoke player

It is worth noting that Wintle is not the only midfielder that Blackburn have been linked with during the summer transfer window.

Previous reports have also suggested that the Ewood Park club are also keen on Lewis Baker, who, of course, currently plays for Stoke City.

Now though, the latest updates on that situation, have suggested that the Potters are demanding a fee in the region of £2.5million for the sale of the 29-year-old.

That is apparently putting Blackburn off a move for the former Chelsea man, which, in turn, could be a concern for Stoke when it comes to their own interest in Wintle.

Given the links with the likes of those players that have emerged over the course of the summer, it certainly seems as though Rovers are keen to add a midfielder to their options this summer.

As a result, if they are unwilling to meet that sizable asking price that Stoke have set for Baker, it could see them push harder for another option in the centre of the park, such as Wintle.

Considering the fact that Cardiff are seemingly willing to let the 27-year-old go this summer, they may be open to accepting a lower offer for him, than the Potters are for Baker.

That could then make this a more suitable deal for Blackburn, and therefore provide them with the incentive to push hard and get it done, to give them the midfield signing they seemingly want.

Of course, with Stoke themselves having also been linked with a move for Wintle, such a scenario could be a concern for them.

That would ensure that the Potters miss out on a potential target, who has shown he can be a very good option in the Championship.

Beyond that, it could also leave them at risk of losing Baker for nothing next summer, when his contract with the club comes to an end in the summer of 2025.

Blackburn already have a number of midfield options, and so if they were to sign Wintle, it is unlikely they would revisit a deal for the Stoke man, thus increasing the likelihood of that eventuality as well.

As a result, the Potters' could potentially miss out on both a new signing, and a return on their investment on a current player, if things do not go the way they want with these two potential deals.

With that in mind, it does feel as though the stance Stoke have set over a move for Baker, is a gamble, and it may take some time to become clear whether or not it has paid off.