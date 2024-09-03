Among the many players on the move during the summer transfer window, was Sam Gallagher.

After five years as a permanent player with Blackburn Rovers, the centre-forward brought an end to his association with the Ewood Park club.

With just a year remaining on his contract in Lancashire, the 28-year-old was sold to another Championship side, in the form of Stoke City.

It has been reported that the Potters could pay up to £1.6million for his services, with Gallagher signing a three-year that secures his future with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

However, since completing his move to Stoke, it seems as though things have not exactly gone to plan for the striker.

Sam Gallagher already hit by fitness issues at Stoke

Injuries were often a problem for Gallagher during his time with Blackburn, and it seems as though they have now followed him to his new club.

After joining the Potters on the 31st July, the striker made his first appearance for Steven Schumacher's side in their final friendly of pre-season, against AZ Alkmaar, three days later.

That outing, though, would end prematurely for Gallagher, who was forced off just half an hour into the game due to an injury.

It was subsequently revealed that the striker has suffered a calf injury, and he is yet to feature for Stoke competitively this season.

With that in mind, it seems there is an argument Gallagher may already have some cause for concern about his position with the Potters, following the club's deadline day business.

Tom Cannon can be a regular starter for the Potters

Amid that injury to Gallagher, Stoke were forced to strengthen their attacking options again on the final day of the transfer market.

That came with the signing of Tom Cannon, who has joined on a season-long loan from newly-promoted Premier League side Leicester City.

Tom Cannon 2023/24 Championship stats for Leicester City - from SofaScore Appearances 13 Starts 3 Goals 2 Shots per Game 1.2 Shots on Target per Game 0.5 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 73% Duel Success Rate 33%

The signing of the striker proved to be something of a coup for the Potters, with Cannon having being heavily linked with a number of other Championship clubs during the summer.

Sheffield United, Sunderland and Norwich City were all also among those credited with an interest in the 21-year-old over the course of the window.

As a result, even when Gallagher does get back to full fitness, he may face a battle to get on the pitch on a regular basis this season.

Given the level of interest there was in him over the past few months, there is a high chance that Cannon will expect to play regularly now he is part of Schumacher's team.

That ought to give him a chance to claim a spot in the Stoke starting XI after the September international break, while Gallagher may well still be recovering from injury.

Of course, Cannon played something of a bit-part role in Leicester's promotion, but even before that, he had shown how good he can be at this level.

A spell on loan at Preston North End from Everton during the second-half of the 2022/23 campaign saw Cannon score eight goals in 20 league appearances.

It is those performances that have generated such interest in the striker, and if he can produce those returns again, it will be hard for Schumacher to justify taking him out of the side.

That, in turn, will mean that if Stoke continue to play in the 4-2-3-1 system they have employed again so far this season, Cannon stands a good choice of being the main centre-forward they use.

Should that be the case, it could mean opportunities for Gallagher to get on the pitch could become few and far between, and mean when he does get on, the pressure will be on to take his chance.

Doing so may not be easy when getting to match fitness and sharpness could be tough if he is not playing regularly, especially given he has never been the most prolific goalscorer.

With all that in mind, it therefore seems that after little more than a month with Stoke City, Gallagher may already feel the scrutiny on him at his new club, as he battles to get back to full fitness.