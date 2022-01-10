Stoke set to seal deal for 19-year-old Man City talent

Stoke are set to add a fresh face to their defensive line this month with the news that Taylor Harwood-Bellis is on his way to the Potters on loan, as reported by John Percy of The Telegraph.

The youngster is highly regarded at the Etihad and has already racked up a lot of experience considering his age. Most recently, he even spent some time on loan in Belgium, where he continued to shine.

Making 16 appearances for Anderlecht, he didn’t look too out of place despite being just 19-years-old. Before that, he tried his luck at Blackburn and managed a further 19 showings.

It means that the defender already has a level of experience in the Championship – and that would no doubt have appealed to Stoke, who will be looking to solidify themselves at the back and ensure they can kick on in the second half of the campaign.

With the potential that Harwood-Bellis has and the fact he has already been exposed to first-team football, it means he should provide a good option for them at the back until the end of the season.

A deal for the player is set to be completed soon, with the report stating it could be done within the next day. That could mean he is available for selection at the Potters before the next lot of fixtures – if they aren’t postponed.

That will enable the player to further his development, City can get one of their brightest talents some gametime and Stoke can have another solid option at the back.

The Verdict

Taylor Harwood-Bellis could be a shrewd move for Stoke, with the defender having already tested himself in the Championship.

It means that there is less of a gamble on the young defender because he already knows what kind of level he will need to be at to compete in the second tier. He may not be a starter at first but he will certainly be a valuable option for them.

He’s clearly a talent and although he hasn’t played for Man City yet, by building up his gametime elsewhere, he can return to the club as a better player and ready for selection by Pep Guardiola.

Stoke could be just the move he needs to, as he would likely be involved in a play-off push. That can only benefit both him and his parent club if a deal can be done.