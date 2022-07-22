Stoke reportedly in driving seat to snap up former Fulham man

Stoke City have been placed in the driving seat in the race for Alfie Mawson with reports suggesting that the Potters are the current favourites to sign him after his release from Fulham.

Mawson is a good defender on his day but has had a bit of bad luck with things like injuries, which has hampered his rhythm in recent years and certainly during his time at Fulham.

Before moving to Craven Cottage, though, it was clear he was a defender with lots of quality – showing that at the likes of Swansea during their time in the Premier League – and so if whoever can get him can keep him fit and playing often, they’ll feel as though they have a good signing on their hands.

Indeed, as per Ian Baker, several sides have been interested in the defender but it is the Potters who are currently leading the chase:

Stoke now appears to be the most likely destination for former Fulham, Swansea and Wycombe defender Alfie Mawson #scfc #ffc #chairboys — Ian Baker (@ianbakersport) July 21, 2022

The Verdict

Stoke could probably do with at least one more centre-half this summer before the window shuts and in Mawson you’ve got a player that knows the division well, knows what it’s like to compete at the sharp end of the table and comes without a price-tag.

He’s a good player, and one that could be a hit at Stoke if he does move there in the coming weeks.